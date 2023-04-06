Tom Kim Makes Embarrassing Mistake During Masters Promo Video

Masters to Tom Kim — your money is no good here. Literally. The golfer made this delicious mistake as he was giving fans a tour of the Augusta National concessions area.

Masters concessions cuisine is really a thing. And Tom Kim, one of 16 first-timers in the Masters field, was perfect to host a food tour. He’s visited Augusta National before and he knows how some of the famous concessions taste. So he brought a $20 bill and a camera crew as he gave a personalized tour of the concessions area where prices are a throwback to another era.

Take a look at the video shared by The Masters social media team. And fair warning, your stomach will start growling.

Pimento, egg salad, peach ice cream sandwich. A trip through Masters concessions with Tournament rookie Tom Kim. #themasters pic.twitter.com/iroNrmwMY0 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

Tom Kim faced the Masters camera and told everyone his plans. “I have $20 with me, going to see what I can get.”

He pointed out a must have. “Obviously, pimento cheese is a thing. First trip I came here I ate the pimento cheese. I know what it tastes like, it’s amazing. Going to get it again because it’s so good. Plus it’s only $1.50.”

And he mentions again the money he brought with him. “Especially with $20, you can buy everything.”

He quickly decided on a Georgia peach ice cream sandwich and a cookie (cause he’s a cookie guy). “I’m $3 down. Give me an egg salad then.” As he goes to pay, he’s given the bad news.

“Oh, they don’t take cash?” Rookie mistake. But he is only 20 years old. A man standing next to Kim stepped in to offer some plastic.

“This gentleman here has helped me learn,” Kim said. “I’m a rookie here. You can’t pay with cash, you gotta pay with a credit card.”

His bill was only $12.42. He then started tasting the goodies and describing it all as he stood in front of the camera.

“Being a fan of the Masters as a kid,” Tom Kim says, “I’ve seen on social media everywhere how famous the pimiento cheese was. There ya go. … I actually had this toasted once. It was on another level.”

As for the egg salad — “It’s so soft, it’s like eating marshmallows, just egg-flavored marshmallows,” he says.

He says the cookie rated a 10 and it definitely was his favorite. And in a great big Masters toast, Tom Kim ends the promo video by holding up his new souvenir cup.

Kim Already Sports 2 Career Wins. But His Best Finishes in 2023 Were in January

If you follow golf, you know that Kim is one of the hottest young golfers on the PGA tour. He’s already won two tournaments and ranks 19th in the world. However, he’s not in the same form he was last year when he won the Wyndham Championship and the Shriners Children’s Open. He’s had two top 10 finishes this calendar year. He finished in a tie for 31st at the WGC-Dell Match Play tournament in Austin. He used that event in late March to tune up for this one.

Tom Kim’s Masters tee time is 1:48 p.m. Eastern. He’s grouped with Rory McIlroy and Sam Burns. Maybe he’ll have a pimento cheese sandwich tucked away in his bag or at least a cookie.