For all of those boxing fans that have been waiting for it, Tommy Fury delivered Jake Paul his first career loss in the ring. A split decision gave Fury the win over the YouTube star. Tommy had a lot of pressure from his family, and heavyweight champion brother Tyson Fury, but now he has a big win in his career.

Perhaps not big in terms of talent. Who knows if Jake will continue to box after this? However, Tommy Fury gives him the first loss of his career. Paul claims that he wants to take up a rematch, as does Fury so there could be a part two.

Despite a knockdown in the final round, Round 8, Jake Paul was unable to win over Tommy Fury. The judges scored this one 75-74 for Paul and two cards 76-73 for Fury.

Jake claims to have been sick during camp and to have hurt his arm.

The Truth is revealed! Tommy Fury gets the decision win over Jake Paul! 🥊#PaulFury pic.twitter.com/YZIiNqtB8P — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) February 26, 2023

This fight started with Tommy Fury showing Jake Paul a bit about boxing. When you’re from British boxing royalty, you have to perform. There were times when Fury didn’t press as hard as he should have. Jake did get some moments during the fight.

Still, it was clear that Fury was the better athlete and boxer. There were some moments where it felt like this fight might get out of hand, though.

Tommy Fury Takes Split Decision Over Jake Paul

Don’t think that the Fury family is going to make Tommy change his name after this win. He didn’t get the knockout, but he did land some shots on Jake Paul that the internet star hadn’t seen before. You could tell this was the first real boxing match that Paul had been in outside of camp.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul both lost a point in this fight after a couple of punches to the back of the head. It didn’t matter in the end since it evened out. For a while, fans and the announcers were worried it would sway the decision.

So, what is next for Jake Paul after losing to Tommy Fury? Well, it seems they both want a rematch. Perhaps to settle some business they didn’t get to this first time around. Both promised a knockout and it didn’t happen.

If Jake loses twice, will he be such a high-interest fighter anymore?