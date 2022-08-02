Tony La Russa Falls Asleep in 1st Inning of White Sox Game, Social Media Goes Nuts

Sometimes, there’s nothing more refreshing than an afternoon nap during a baseball game. It’s usually not a good idea to rest your eyes in the middle of a game if you’re part of it, though. Yeah, I’m talking to you, Tony La Russa.

The manager of the Chicago White Sox got caught sleeping on the job (literally) on Monday night as his team took on the Kansas City Royals. Cameras captured the long-time MLB manager dozing off in the first inning of the game.

Maybe he missed his afternoon nap. Or maybe he turned from manager to soothsayer and saw the Sox’s 2-1 loss to the Royals coming and decided to catch up on some beauty sleep.

He's falling asleep and it's the first inning!!!! @whitesox please do something about this!!! pic.twitter.com/wEXht5v1Ow — Moscow 🇺🇦 Mike (@moscowmike13) August 2, 2022

Regardless of the reason, social media had plenty to say at the 77-year-old’s expense on Monday night.

Like wtf is this! https://t.co/Cu1kt6doyY — Pat McGowan (@PMC4_) August 2, 2022

At this stage in the season, you’d think La Russa’s eyes would be wide open. Despite a disappointing start to the season, the White Sox sit just three games back of the AL Central, behind the Minnesota Twins. At 51-51 following Monday’s loss, Chicago also sits one game behind the Cleveland Guardians for second.

Hopefully La Russa doesn’t miss another pre-planned nap. The Sox need some energy in the final 60 games.

Chicago White Sox Have Dealt With Plenty This Season

Tony La Russa’s heavy eyes aren’t the first sign of trouble we’ve seen from the manager — or the club — this season.

At times throughout the season, La Russa has made some head-scratching decisions. He’s intentionally walked batters when a pitcher is ahead in the count. There have been moments when he’s been snarky with the media. It’s been somewhat of a strange year in 2022.

It’s a reflection of something USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale pointed to before the All-Star break: there’s no leadership.

“The answer I get just inside the clubhouse, I mean, guys are complaining about Tony La Russa, guys complain about the front office and things like that. But when it comes down to it, everybody is saying there’s really no leadership in that clubhouse,” Nightengale said on 670 The Score.

Kind of bizarre, right?

What’s even crazier is that the White Sox haven’t completely folded. Yes, expectations were much higher than a .500 record at the 100-game mark, but they’re still firmly in the race for a division crown.

That’s pretty remarkable considering Chicago has a manager in the dugout falling asleep just one inning into a game.