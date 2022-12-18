Tony Romo Has Absolutely No Sympathy for Joe Burrow’s Ugly Pinky Finger Injury

Some from around the NFL might have sympathy for Joe Burrow and an ugly-looking pinky finger cut he sustained on Sunday Afternoon. However, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo isn’t one.

Burrow suffered a nasty-looking laceration to his pinky finger during Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Buccaneers. When cameras zoomed in on the cut, Romo had no time to show any emotion.

Basically, the former NFL quarterback mocked the coverage of the injury. It had some serious, “back in my day,” vibes, but that’s why we love Romo.

“Oh my gosh, we’ve gotten to the point where the pinky is a huge deal,” Romo said sarcastically. “I never thought I’d see the day. … You got a cut on your pinky nail and you’ve got other guys playing through broken ribs.”

Tony Romo wasn't feeling sorry for Joe Burrow's pinkie finger 🤣



🎥: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/oNJRgsdJVv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2022

In today’s NFL game, with the quarterback being so protected, a cut on the pinky finger is kind of a big deal. But you all get Romo’s point … there are a lot of players toughing out far worse injuries.

NFL World Reacts to Joe Burrow’s Pinky Injury

A lot of fans from around the NFL seemed to side with Tony Romo when it came to coverage of Joe Burrow’s injury on Sunday. There have been much worse situations we’ve seen on a football field.

“Oh no!! I’ve seen a defensive lineman get a nail ripped out of his finger and breaking the finger at the same time. Still went back in play,” one fan said on Twitter.

Another social media user added, “A horrible injury I hope it’s not season ending.” A third chimed in, “oh no, not a papercut!”

CBS’ coverage of Burrow’s injury might’ve made it seem like the quarterback sustained a significant laceration. Fans didn’t seem to buy it, though.