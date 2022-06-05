Tony Romo Remembers Former Cowboys Teammate Marion Barber III in Powerful Tribute

On Sunday morning, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo honored his teammate Marion Barber III after news spread of his death earlier this week. Police in Frisco, Texas announced that they found Barber in his apartment unresponsive. Officials pronounced him dead at the scene on Wednesday, June 1.

Barber’s cause of death is still unknown as of this weekend. Foul play is not suspected and reports indicate that authorities may have found his body several days after he passed away. The former NFL running back’s death comes only days before his 39th birthday on June 10.

As a longtime teammate, quarterback turned NFL analyst Tony Romo played beside Barber all six years the running back spent in Dallas. Romo shared some touching thoughts earlier today about his friend and former teammate on social media.

“The thoughts and prayers of the Romo family go out to [Marion Barber III] and his entire family,” Romo’s heartfelt message began.

“Cowboy fans will never forget his aggressive running style and shear energy he brought every time he was on the field. He could run, block, catch, and he would do all the dirty work and ask for more. It was a pleasure playing alongside him,” he continued.

“But the Marion I will never forget was a young man that had a megawatt smile that could turn your day around in an instant. His huge heart, and presence were felt the moment he walked through the door. He could bring the whole locker room together in an instant. I loved being around Marion. His demeanor and spirit affect and touched more people than he ever realized. I was definitely one of those people,” Romo added. “RIP Marion Barber III.”

Marion Barber III Remembered Fondly by Former Teammates, Coaches

As news spread of Marion Barber III passing away, fans, friends, and former co-workers took to social media to pay their respects. As the sports world mourned his death, Barber and his family received an outpouring of love and condolences. His former Cowboys teammate, defensive end Greg Ellis, shared a message about his friend.

“I forever will love and miss him,” Ellis told USA Today’s Jori Epstein by text. “He epitomized what it means to be humble … One of the best teammates I have been blessed to play with.”

The Dallas Cowboys sent out an official statement sharing that the organization is “heartbroken” by Barber’s “tragic death.” The running back played college football at the University of Minnesota before Dallas drafted him. The Gophers football team shared a similar statement calling Barber “one of the greatest to ever wear the Maroon and Gold.”

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett coached Barber for several seasons. He too shared a heartfelt statement on his former running back.

“As great a player as [Marion Barber III] was, he was an even better person,” Garrett said. “He loved his teammates and his coaches and his teammates and coaches loved him. Anyone who had the great fortune to be around him knows the impact he made on all the people in his life. He made us all better. I absolutely love Marion Barber and will miss him very much!”

Marion Barber III starred in the NFL for seven seasons. He spent six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and one with the Chicago Bears. Barber made the 2007 Pro Bowl after rushing for a career-best 975 yards. He racked up 4,780 rush yards, 1,330 receiving yards, and 60 total touchdowns in 99 career games.