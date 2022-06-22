Tony Siragusa, Former NFL Defensive Tackle, Dead at 55

Tony Siragusa, a former NFL defensive tackle, has died at 55. Former teammate Jamal Lewis confirmed the news to TMZ Sports. No cause of death was provided at the time of the report.

Siragusa enjoyed a 12-year career in the NFL. He started with the Indianapolis Colts (1990-96) before finishing his career with the Baltimore Ravens (1997-2001). The defensive lineman was a member of the 2000 Ravens’ squad that defeated the New York Giants 34-7 to win Super Bowl XXXV.

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven I must say,” Lewis told TMZ Sports.

Another former Ravens teammate, Brad Jackson, also commented on the devastating news.

“He was the leader, he was our captain,” Jackson said, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “He meant everything to everyone. It’s a sad day. I just talked to him on Sunday. It’s terrible.”

Siragusa was not selected in the 1990 NFL Draft out of Pitt, making his professional run even more impressive. He retired following the 2001 season, ending his career with 564 tackles, 22 sacks and nine fumble recoveries.

Following his playing days in the NFL, Siragusa grabbed a microphone and headset. He worked as a sideline reporter for FOX Sports until 2015.

Tony Siragusa’s Rise From Undrafted Free Agent to NFL Starter

Tony Siragusa had an unlikely route to stardom. An ACL injury while at Pitt derailed his status as a first-round pick but not his desire to be a great NFL defensive lineman.

Siragusa went from an undrafted free agent following the 1990 NFL Draft to a major contributor for the Indianapolis Colts. In his rookie year, he appeared in 13 games for the team, including six starts. By his third year in the league, he became a permanent starter for the Colts.

Near the end of his career, Siragusa continued to a force along the defensive front. He was a member of one of the most terrifying defenses in NFL history during the Baltimore Ravens’ Super Bowl run in 2000. That defense allowed a paltry 10.3 points per game and surrendered just 970 rushing yards for the season. According to NFL.com, those are both league records for a 16-game regular season.

Siragusa’s death is unfortunately the second to rock the Ravens family this week. Baltimore defensive end Jaylon Ferguson died at the age of 26.

