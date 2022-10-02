‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller Nails Peyton Manning Impression During ManningCast ‘SNL’ Skit

In the opening sketch of Saturday Night Live‘s Season 48, the Manning brothers (played by host Miles Teller and Andrew Dismukes) confront the show’s highly publicized changes head-on while also offering a preview of the season.

And Miles Teller nails his impression of Peyton Manning.

“There were a lot of changes at the show that could be exciting. Let’s see what they spent the entire summer coming up with,” says Teller in his spot-on impersonation.

The faux-brother duo parodies the Manning brothers’ popular “ManningCast,” which follows along Monday Night Football as the brothers provide real-time analysis. In the episode, Teller and Dismukes (as Peyton and Eli) provide real-time analysis on the opening episode of the popular show’s 48th season.

The pair comments on “predictable” sketches, criticizing trite jokes about former President Donald Trump (“Way to mix it up,” Teller’s Peyton remarks) and “desperate” Gen-Z references.

The writing team hilariously pokes fun at themselves, saying that the “stats” are in on the premiere.

“14 attempted jokes this episode, only 1 mild laugh and 3 chuckles.”

The brothers then call on Jon Hamm (playing himself) to weigh in on the episode debut, much like other celebrities join the ManningCast on Mondays. Hamm also takes an opportunity to take a dig at Teller, who defends himself while still in character as Peyton.

The meta-analysis provided in SNL’s hilarious cold open “ManningCast” sketch can be viewed below.

Miles Teller Hosts ‘SNL’ 48th Season Debut

Hamm teases Teller in the sketch, saying: “Well, you know, sometimes they need to bring in a real celebrity when the host isn’t that famous.” Hamm continues, making references to Top Gun: Maverick along the way.

“I mean, they couldn’t get the star of the big summer movie, your Tom Cruise or your Jon Hamm, they had to get the co-star.”

Saturday’s season premiere marks Teller’s first time as the host of the show. Four new cast members also made their Studio 8H debut: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

Before May’s finale, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney announced they would be leaving the show. Aristotle Athari, Alex Moffat and Melissa Villaseñor also left the show. Chris Redd will also be leaving after five seasons on the show.

Miles Teller is one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood currently. The acclaimed actor, 35, has already achieved the type of success most actors dream of—and he’s just getting started.

Recently, Teller enjoyed massive success with blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

He graduated in 2009 from the prestigious New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Shortly after, he landed roles in Rabbit Hole (2010) and Footloose (2011). Then, he starred in 21 & Over and The Spectacular Now. However, it was his turn in Damien Chazelle’s critically acclaimed second film that launched Teller to prominence.

In 2014, Miles Teller starred as a jazz drumming student who works hard to please his psychotic music professor (played by JK Simmons). The film received critical acclaim and was nominated for Oscars for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Teller himself won praise for his performance in the film. He earned nominations for multiple prestigious awards. They included the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actor, the Satellite Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture and the BAFTA Rising Star Award.