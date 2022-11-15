‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller, Wearing His Jersey, Meets Jason Kelce Before Eagles’ Monday Night Football Game

The Philadelphia Eagles game on NFL Monday Night Football is attracting the stars as Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller takes in the game. He was seen ahead of kickoff, meeting Jason Kelce, while wearing his jersey. The two linked up and spoke briefly as they waited for the beginning of the game.

From the video, it sounds like Jason Kelce is excited to see the actor in his jersey. “Looking good,” you can hear him say as the two embrace for a second. I think that Kelce might even autograph that jersey for Teller if he wants.

Check out their interaction, which was wholesome and so Philly. Miles Teller is always repping for the city.

The undefeated Eagles are the best team in the league right now. With the breakout season that Jalen Hurts has been having, Philly is must watch football right now. That’s probably why Miles Teller made his way to the game. Getting out to see the birds defeat Washington is just icing on the top.

Of course, there is still a game to be played. This season has been so unpredictable. We just saw Jeff Saturday win a game as an NFL head coach this Sunday – anything is possible. The way that this Philadelphia team has been playing, it would be quite an upset, though.

Miles Teller Hopes to Watch an Eagles Win

As Miles Teller and the rest of the Eagles faithful get ready for this game, there are a few things that they will have to look out for. First thing first, you can’t make mistakes. Turnovers, giving up big plays on third down, and other mishaps can change the course of a game.

If you give a losing team something worth fighting for, it causes problems that can snowball. While Teller didn’t get to see his Phillies win the World Series this year, the actor has been on a hell of a ride since appearing in Top Gun: Maverick.

So, are we going to see another Eagles win? They could move to 9-0 with a win over Washington. Fans are eager to see this team return to the top of the league. It looks like they are well on their way. Will we see Miles Teller at the Super Bowl parade if his team wins it all?