Victor Wembanyama is considered to be a lock for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he showed why in a recent highlight. Video emerged Sunday of a put-back dunk from the Frenchman that is sure to have lottery teams crossing their fingers that the ping-pong balls fall in their favor.

After realizing that his step-back 3-pointer was short, Wembanyama quickly crashed the glass. He corralled the miss with one hand, throwing down a powerful dunk that emphasized his length. You can view the highlight below.

Here’s a Victor Wembanyama putback dunk off his own missed stepback 3 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1Vgcm9vPCM — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 2, 2023

The 19-year-old Wembanyama stands at 7-foot-4 with a wingspan of eight feet. In addition to his glaring physical attributes, he also possesses the skillset to succeed in the NBA as shown in the above highlight.

Having a put back dunk off your own step back 3 is some Monstars level basketball



Wembanyama is not human pic.twitter.com/u5gPUhIITe — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) April 2, 2023

Wembanyama plays for the Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, the highest-tier level in French basketball. Across 26 games this season, he put up averages of 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs each have a 14% chance at the No. 1 pick as of now according to Tankathon. Charlotte and Portland are the only other teams with odds higher than 10%.

But whichever team ends up with the top pick, it seems a forgone conclusion they will take Wembanyama.

Scouting Report on projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama

A recent mock draft from The Athletic‘s Sam Vecenie has Wembanyama going to the Pistons. Vecenie explained in that article what it is about Wembanyama that makes him such a can’t-miss prospect.

“He’s a 7-foot-4 center who can create his own shot from all three levels in some regard,” he wrote. “He’s a terrific pick-and-roll player as a ballhandler or screener. His handle is better than any teenage supergiant in history. Defensively, his near-8-foot wingspan changes the geometry of the game around the rim. And he’s ready to help teams win now. Metropolitans 92 is typically a mid-table team in France that rose to third last season before Wembanyama’s arrival. This season, they’re up to second in the league and are a real threat to win the league’s title, despite losing a couple of games recently.”

If the Pistons do land Wembanyama, he would only add to a talented young core that includes guards Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. For now, we’ll wait to see how the regular season ends before the lottery takes place on May 16.