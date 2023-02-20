Toronto Blue Jays Manager Saves Woman From Choking, Rewarded With Free Beer

Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was a hero recently away from the baseball diamond. While eating dinner with his wife at Clear Sky Draught Haus in Dunedin, Florida, a couple of weeks ago, Schnieder noticed a woman at a nearby table was choking.

He noticed others at her table were slow to react, so he quickly sprung into action. Schneider successfully performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the shrimp she was choking on.

“Right place, right time,” Schneider said Sunday. “I was just enjoying lunch with (my wife) Jess. You either help or you don’t and I decided I’d go over and see if I could help.”

John Schneider said he hadn’t performed the Heimlich since learning it in the sixth grade. Thankfully, the 43-year-old was able to recall enough to save the woman’s life. After checking to make sure the woman was OK, Schneider returned to his table to finish his meal.

“It’s not like you’re looking for a pat on the back,” Schneider told MLB.com. “She said thank you and carried on with her meal with her friends. We kind of just said, ‘See you later.’ Again, I wasn’t looking for a big compliment. I think I was a little bit more rattled than she was.”

The restaurant is within walking distance from TD Ballpark in Dunedin, where the Blue Jays are taking part in spring training. The manager came over to thank Schneider afterward, offering him a free beer for his heroics. Given what had just transpired, the Blue Jays manager said it was much needed.

“I was a little bit rattled afterwards,” Schneider said. “So the beer did come in handy.”

John Schneider is set to enter his first season as the Blue Jays’ manager after serving on an interim basis last season. He led the team to a 46-28 record and playoff appearance, later signing a three-year contract to take on the role full-time.

Toronto will start spring training on Saturday with a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.