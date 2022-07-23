WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays Responsible For Possibly the Most Ridiculous Grand Slam in MLB History

Baseball has been around long enough that there usually aren’t many moments we haven’t seen before. But that might’ve changed during Friday night’s matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox.

The Blue Jays might’ve been responsible for the most ridiculous grand slam in the history of the MLB. Or, actually, maybe the Red Sox are responsible? Either way, it’s a strange play that’s sure to make the highlight reels.

In the bottom of the third inning, Raimel Tapia hit a deep fly ball into the Fenway Park sky with the bases loaded. Boston centerfielder Jarren Duran lost the ball in the air, though. No Red Sox outfielder got to the ball in time and Tapia rounded the bases, scoring MLB’s first inside-the-park grand slam since 2017.

Absolutely unreal.

Completely fun and normal GRAND SLAM

That grand slam gave Toronto a 10-0 advantage. It was part of a seven-run inning for the Blue Jays. But that wasn’t even the worst of it for the Red Sox.

Boston surrendered 11 runs in the fifth inning and trailed 27-3 by the sixth inning. If the MLB had a mercy rule, it would’ve been reached in this one.

Talk about a series of ridiculous events.

Boston’s Outfielders Having Trouble Recently

The Toronto Blue Jays aren’t the first team to expose the outfield issues with the Boston Red Sox. Just before the All-Star break, Boston endured a similar situation in a game against the New York Yankees.

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo hit a routine fly ball into the air during the rivalry game and it should’ve resulted in an easy out. But Christian Arroyo left an unfortunate mark on the game.

Like Duran in Toronto, Arroyo lost the ball in the lights at Fenway Park. Chaos ensued after the ball finally hit the turf.

Send this one to the blooper reel 😂



Christian Arroyo loses it in the lights, Joey Gallo drives in 2 and gets thrown out trying for an inside-the-park home run

The Yankees took a 7-2 lead after that play and won the game 12-5.

So, one of two things needs to happen in Boston. Either the Red Sox need a little more work with their outfielders or the lighting fixtures need to be adjusted at Fenway Park.