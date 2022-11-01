Travis and Jason Kelce Dress Up as the Manning Brothers on ‘ManningCast’

Quarter-zips and khakis. A timeless look, the one you could find on an Abercrombie & Fitch poster circa 2005 and on ESPN‘s “ManningCast” in 2022.

The look has become a trademark of sorts for Peyton and Eli Manning, who show off the fit on nearly every edition of the “Monday Night Football” alternate broadcast. That, however, excludes Halloween, where both came to the set wearing their best costumes. Peyton was dressed a ref and Eli was “Chad Powers.”

Midway through the Cleveland Browns’ (3-5) 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4), the two were joined by another impressive pair of brothers: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

The two came clothed in their own costumes, dressing up like — you guessed it — Peyton and Eli.

Travis Kelce dons the quarter-zip and khakis to be a ManningCaster for Halloween #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/MIYaKTULnv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 1, 2022

“Oh, this is my ‘ManningCast’ fit here,” Travis Kelce said. “You got the khakis, the quarter-zip and of course the collared shirt underneath. I just feel like I’m supposed to be in this tonight.”

Yes, Travis, how could I forget about the collared shirt underneath? Without that, it isn’t really a “ManningCast” costume now is it?

‘ManningCast’ Witnesses Big Browns Victory Over Bengals

Those watching the “ManningCast” saw not only compelling content from all parties involved, but a game with a surprising turnout. The Browns dominated the defending AFC champions behind the arm of quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett completed 17-of-22 passes for 278 yards and a score. 131 of those yards were courtesy of receiver Amari Cooper — his highest total in a Browns uniform.

Cleveland had its way up front, rushing for 172 yards. Running back Nick Chubb garnered 23 carries for 101 yards and two scores. Kareem Hunt added 42 of his own in what could be his final game in Cleveland with the trade deadline approaching.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, meanwhile, did not do much scaring as Cincinnati’s social media team said he would. Burrow completed 25-of-35 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Yet, it was another case of the “ManningCast” being more entertaining than the game itself. A trend you expect to see continue every Monday night, at this point.