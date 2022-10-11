Travis Kelce Breaks Monday Night Football Record With Incredible Performance Against Raiders

Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce is having himself a record kind of evening on NFL’s Monday Night Football.

Through three-plus quarters against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce had caught four touchdown passes. That broke a Monday Night Football record. ESPN Stats& Info was the first to report the Travis Kelce feat.

FOUR TOUCHDOWNS 😱



Travis Kelce is a scoring machine.



And here’s the touchdown that tied the Monday Night Football standard. Give it a look to see how the best tight end in the NFL does his job.

Travis Kelce's third receiving touchdown ties a Monday Night Football single-game record.

The third touchdown allowed Kansas City to erase the last bit of what had been a 17-point lead. Through three quarters, Kelce had scored all three touchdowns for the Chiefs. Kansas City also notched a 59-yard field goal from Matthew Wright at the end of the first half. And that, too, was a record, this one for longest field goal ever at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce’s first score was on a one-yard pass from Mahomes with 4 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half. Midway through the third quarter, Kelce scored on a four-yard pass play. Then there was his third TD, which came with 3:20 to go. This was Kelce’s longest reception of the evening. It went for all of eight yards. But as a tight end, Kelce’s job is to convert the short yardage passes, especially in the red zone.

Coincidentally, Mahomes’ fourth TD pass to Kelce also broke a Monday Night Football standard. Well, sort of. We’ll explain. Troy Aikman, the Hall of Fame quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, is calling the game for ESPN. In his career, he threw 165 touchdown passes.

Coming into the game, Mahomes needed four TD passes to surpass Aikman on the all-time QB list. With a big assist from Kelce, Mahomes eased past Aikman.

Fans will talk about this Monday Night Football game for another reason. Late in the second quarter, officials wiped away a Kansas City sack and fumble recovery. Instead, the ref called Chiefs lineman Chris Jones for roughing the passer on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. The sack appeared to be a clean one, although Carr needed to put down his arm to cushion himself from the fall.

Aikman declared that it was “time to take off the dresses.” And ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said it’s getting too difficult for defenders to get quarterbacks to the ground without drawing a penalty.

The day before, a ref negated a late sack on Tom Brady. Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett sacked Brady, with the play forcing a Tampa Bay punt. Instead, the Bucs’ drive was extended. Tampa Bay ran off the rest of the clock to win the game, 21-15.