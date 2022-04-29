Travon Walker Involved in ‘Serious’ Car Accident Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldog Travon Walker was involved in a serious car accident in the days before the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the top pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker looked healthy as cameras showed him getting the call from Jacksonville moments after the draft festivities started in Las Vegas. Walker turned down the Vegas invitation and threw a draft party at a hotel in Atlanta.

But Ian Rapoport, a reporter with the NFL Network, said that Walker was involved in a “serious” car accident two weeks ago when he was in Athens. He first posted on Twitter:

“A big-time scare before the Draft: Georgia’s Travon Walker was in a serious car accident in Athens, GA before the draft, crashing into two parked cars, per me and Tom Pelissero. He emerged without injuries somehow. No citations. But a scare for sure.”

Rapoport later provided more details, like the timeline for the accident. It happened two weeks ago.

From our NFL Draft coverage: #Georgia edge Travon Walker was in a car accident just prior to the draft. He emerged unscathed. pic.twitter.com/Y9kiOX1SAN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

Jacksonville Likely Checked Out Travon Walker After Car Accident

No doubt, Jacksonville checked out Travon Walker to make sure he wasn’t seriously injured. The top pick of the NFL draft becomes an instant millionaire, with a team investing heavily in the player’s future. Jacksonville also had the top pick in 2021. The Jags signed Trevor Lawrence, their selection, to a four-year contract worth almost $37 million. About $25 million of the agreement was fully guaranteed. Walker should sign a similar deal.

He already was a historic pick for several reasons. He became the fifth Georgia Bulldog to be the No. 1 pick. And casting a wider net, Walker also broke a recent trend of quarterbacks taking the top distinction. Before Walker, the last non-quarterback selected at No. 1 was Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns picked Garrett, the Texas A&M defensive end, with the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft. Then before Garrett, you had to go back to 2013. That’s when the Houston Texans opted to use the No. 1 pick on South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

There were two other defensive linemen picked with the top choice since 2000. The Texans also picked North Carolina State’s Mario Williams in 2006, with Cleveland taking Penn State’s Courtney Brown in 2000.

On paper, this year’s draft wasn’t stocked with marquee talent. Obviously, no one will know for sure for a few years. Jacksonville definitely was taking a chance with Walker. He started only one season at Georgia. That was last year when the Bulldogs won the national title. And Walker cemented his status as an elite pick in the national championship against Alabama. He chased down Crimson Tide receiver Agiye Hall and prevented a touchdown. And he secured the game with a quarterback sack.

At the NFL combine, Walker posted a 4.51-second time in the 40-yard dash. He ran faster than a dozen receivers there. Plus, he also showed outstanding agility in other drills.