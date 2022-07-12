Trevor Lawrence Expects Much Better 2022 After Chaotic Rookie Season

Trevor Lawrence’s rookie season was anything but easy. As if transitioning to face NFL defenses on a weekly basis wasn’t hard enough, the Jacksonville Jaguars had a culture problem — and an Urban Meyer problem.

The result was a season that both Lawrence and Jacksonville would like to forget about it. Meyer lasted 13 games, before off-the-field and allegations of misconduct against players did him in. Lawrence, meanwhile, played through the rigors of the 17-game season but struggled — pacing the league with 17 interceptions.

Heading into year two and the first under head coach Doug Pederson, Lawrence anticipates things being a lot different this time around.

“I think this season is going to be a lot different just because we have from myself better leadership, but also around the team,” Lawrence said Monday on FS1’s The Herd. “So I think it’s going to be a much different year.”

The Jaguars wrapped up the 2021 season 3-14 and were granted the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft for a second consecutive season. They would use the pick on Georgia defensive end Travon Walker, further adding to a nucleus built through recent drafts and free agency.

Trevor Lawrence Had to Adjust to Losing Games Coming From Clemson

Having not lost a single regular season game while at Clemson, it had to have been a shock to the system for Trevor Lawrence. Nevertheless, he remained positive despite the season going sideways early.

“I mean, it was a long year for sure,” Lawrence said. “I’d say I think I stayed pretty positive the whole year. There definitely were some times where, especially after a game, you’re just going home, and you’re just like, man, a losing streak of five or six games in a row, it gets a little rough. I hadn’t lost more than five or six games probably my whole career up until that point. So that was definitely a reality check for sure.”

There’s nowhere to go but up for the Jaguars in 2022, who are expecting to have a more dynamic offense with new additions. Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence’s Clemson teammate, missed the entirety of his rookie season with an injury to the Lisfranc area of his foot.

Jacksonville had money to spend in free agency, committing more than $175 million in guaranteed money to some big names. Those included offensive guard Brandon Scherff, receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram. The former inked a three-year, $49.5 million deal, making him the highest paid in the league at his position.

“I think I learned a lot from last year, obviously a different perspective than when you’re just winning, like I’d done in the past,” Lawrence said. “So a greater appreciation for winning, for one. And then just being able to overcome some of those challenges and then fix all of them and then now going into a new year with a lot of confidence, good team around us, great staff, I’m really excited.”