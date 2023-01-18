Trevor Lawrence Reveals His Waffle House Order After the Jaguars Playoff Win

You can take Trevor Lawrence out of Georgia, but you can’t take the Georgia out of Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence, who played high school football at Cartersville High School in Cartersville, Georgia, had Waffle House on his mind following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card game Saturday night.

Lawrence and several teammates celebrated the Jaguars’ first playoff win since 2017 at the Georgia-based diner. Speaking with the media Tuesday on the heels of overcoming a 27-0 deficit, Lawrence revealed the trip was spurred on after he discovered guard Brandon Scherff and backup quarterback E.J. Perry had never eaten at the establishment.

And so, Lawrence’s wife, Marissa, took matters into her own hands. Marissa did something unprecedented, booking a reservation at a nearby Waffle House.

Is Trevor Lawrence the first person to ever make a reservation at Waffle House? pic.twitter.com/pC8VkvEAUX — Outsider Sports (@OutsiderSports) January 18, 2023

“They were like, well, if you give us a heads-up, we can clear people out of one area. We’ve got a spot saved,” a Waffle House employee told Lawrence’s wife.

Asked what his go-to Waffle House dish is, Lawrence said “it depends.” He did, however, fill everyone in on what he ordered that night.

“It depends,” Lawrence said. “That night I got the Texas bacon cheesesteak with hash browns with cheese and a pecan waffle. Sometimes I get the All-Star [breakfast].”

Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence Looking to Extend Insane Record

In order to make it back-to-back Waffle House celebrations, Lawrence and the Jaguars will have to go through the Kansas City Chiefs. The two teams will battle for an AFC Championship game berth Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.

Though it’s the furthest thing from his mind, Lawrence will once again put his 37-0 record as a starting quarterback on Saturdays on the line. His undefeated stretch spans high school, college and the NFL.

First-year head coach Doug Pederson said he expects a “great atmosphere” in Kansas City for the AFC Divisional game.

“It’s a great atmosphere,” Pederson said, via Jaguars.com. “We have to embrace it. No one expects us to do anything, so go play, have fun, enjoy the moment and let’s see what happens. We’ve put ourselves in this position to be one of the four remaining AFC teams and you have a lot to play for.

“Whether we win, whether we lose, our season was a huge success from that standpoint: first year together, overcome a lot of adversity from last year to this year and pushing these guys through.”