Trevor Lawrence Says He Doesn’t Think Arrowhead Stadium Will Be Louder Than Jaguars’ Home Playoff Game

This is a near guarantee. Trevor Lawrence created a big problem for himself for the Jaguars road playoff date against the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday.

Check that, the Jacksonville quarterback likely will inspire far more noise from the always-passionate pro-Chiefs crowd at Arrowhead Stadium. And Lawrence did all this while bragging on his loyal Jaguars crowd. They got loud as the team came back from 27 points against the Los Angeles Chargers to open the NFL playoffs. The fans at TIAA Stadium hit a glass-shattering pitch when Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the game’s final play gave the Jags the improbable victory.

As the top seed, the Chiefs earned home-field advantage. So Lawrence won’t be boosted Saturday unless he loves the boos. They’ll be plenty loud after Lawrence told reporters this week “I can’t imagine it will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday.”

The Trevor Lawrence video clip immediately went viral. By early afternoon on Thursday, the video had 7.1 million views.

Trevor Lawrence said: "I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday" 🤔pic.twitter.com/EKk7MAGjhb — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 18, 2023

Here’s the entire Lawrence quote. He presented his comments diplomatically. But fans latched onto the one sentence viewed as a diss of the Arrowhead crowd. Or maybe call it motivation.

“Obviously, the environment and atmosphere we’re going to play in is one of, if not the best, in the NFL,” Trevor Lawrence said. “I can’t imagine it will be much louder than our fans were here on Saturday, honestly, but that was when we were on defense, not offense.

“We played there earlier in the year, but this is a little bit different. It’s a playoff game, Divisional Round, so the stakes are higher. So I expect them to be even crazier, more packed stadium.”

Lawrence, in a single game last Saturday, inspired jeers and cheers — in that order. He threw four interceptions in the first half against the Chargers. Then he followed those miscues with four touchdown passes. The defense, meanwhile, limited the Chargers to a field goal in the second-half, fueling the offensive comeback.

The second-year quarterback celebrated his first-ever playoff victory by eating an early breakfast at the Jacksonville Beach Waffle House. His low-key party caught the attention of KC QB Patrick Mahomes.

Reporters asked Mahomes if he remembered how he commemorated his first-ever playoff victory. (Note to fans, it happened Jan. 12, 2019).

“I can’t remember exactly, but I’m sure there were a couple of Coors Light that were drank,” Mahomes told reporters this week. “I didn’t get Waffle House, that’s a baller move, man. Maybe If we win this one I’ll have to think of somewhere to go that can match that.”

No doubt, after the perceived diss from Trevor Lawrence, Mahomes probably will get some extra loud help from the crowd. Last time the Jaguars visited, Jacksonville lost by 10.