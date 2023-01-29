Triple H Reaches Out to Joel Embiid Following NBA Fine for WWE Celebration

In the event this basketball thing doesn’t work out for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, he just may have something else lined up.

During Philadelphia’s 137-133 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, Embiid broke out the crotch chop celebration — a nod to WWE Hall of Fame group D-Generation X. Though fans during the “Attitude Era” popped for Embiid’s best impression of Triple H and Shawn Michaels, the NBA didn’t find it amusing. The league fined Embiid $25,000 for making “an obscene gesture on the playing court.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver must’ve been a WCW fan or something back in the day…

Triple H, however, found Embiid’s crotch chop quite impressive. Ahead of one of the company’s premier events in the Royal Rumble kicking off Saturday, the WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative tweeted out his admiration for Embiid’s gesture. He even offered to pony up his own dollar bills to help Embiid pay the fine.

Curious, @JoelEmbiid…

If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season??#IllChipIn #SuckIt https://t.co/fSNS0Csy2n — Triple H (@TripleH) January 28, 2023

With the 76ers off until Monday night against the Orlando Magic, perhaps Embiid has some spare time. The Royal Rumble match, where 30 men compete to headline WrestleMania, typically includes a few legends and/or celebrities. With Embiid clearly being a huge WWE fan and with Triple H now running the show, could we see the five-time All-Star in the ring tonight in Houston?

“Joel Embiid royal rumble winner confirmed,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Durant Takes Exception to Joel Embiid’s Celebration

Like the NBA, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant had a problem with Embiid going full-on New Age Outlaws.

“Trash celebration @JoelEmbiid,” Durant tweeted.

Embiid was unfazed. He responded to Durant with additional clips of him hitting the crotch chop with DX’s music in the background. Indeed, Embiid is tired of Durant and the NBA telling him what to do.