Tristen Nash Dies at 26: WWE Fans React to the Death of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s Son

Tristen Nash, the son of Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died. And wrestling fans everywhere were paying tribute.

Sean Ross Sapp shared a statement from the family, adding “Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.”

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

The family didn’t share any details on how Tristen Nash died, even when he passed away. But it’s the second major death that Kevin Nash has experienced this year. His best friend, Scott Hall, died in March. Today would’ve been Hall’s 64th birthday. The elder Nash and Hall, along with Hulk Hogan, were the founding members of the New World Order.

Another fan tweeted: “My condolences to Kevin Nash, losing your best friend and son in the same year gotta be tough.” The elder Nash’s best friend was Scott Hall.

My condolences to Kevin Nash, losing your best friend and son in the same year gotta be tough — Ben(SLK fan club president)🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼 (@knoxben1) October 20, 2022

Jason Solomon posted: “No parent should have to bury their child. My condolences to Kevin Nash and his family after the loss of his son, Tristen, at only 26 years of age.”

No parent should have to bury their child. My condolences to Kevin Nash and his family after the loss of his son, Tristen, at only 26 years of age. 🙏 — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) October 20, 2022

Scott Waltman, a fellow Hall of Famer, paid tribute to Nash and and his son. He wrote: “My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through. I (heart) U 4-Life Kev.”

My heart is in a million pieces thinking about what 1 of my best friends in life is going through.

I♥️U 4-Life Kev. pic.twitter.com/XuLvrshFQ8 — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 20, 2022

Producer Billy Corben wrote: “RIP Tristen Nash. My heart breaks for Kevin Nash, Tamara and their family.”

Another fan tweeted: “To be hit with this on his best friend’s birthday just makes it inconceivably harder. Condolences to Kevin Nash, RIP Tristen Nash.”