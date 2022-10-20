Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement to Twitter.

“On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the post read.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

“Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together.”

“The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

No cause of death was given in the statement.

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to mourn the death of Tristen Nash. “Awful news. My condolences go out to the Nash family,” one user wrote. “Kevin always spoke so highly of him.”

“This is tragic,” wrote another. “Sending love to the family and all who are mourning this loss.”

Tristen Nash was an aspiring poet and musician, per Kevin Nash’s Wikipedia page. Nash and his wife Tamara got married in 1998 and separated in 2000, although they later reconciled. They live near Daytona Beach, Florida.

Kevin Nash just recently lost his good friend Scott Hall, who died on March 14 at the age of 63. Hall died after suffering multiple heart attacks after a hip replacement surgery. Nash attended Hall’s funeral in Maryland on April 8.

Kevin Nash is an American wrestler best known for his time with World Championship Wrestling (WCW). While currently signed to WWE, he also performed under his real name with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA).

Tristen Nash Mourned by Fans Online

From 1993 through 1996, Nash performed for the WWF. He performed as a biker thug named Diesel, also known as “Big Daddy Cool.” During this time, he won the WWF Triple Crown: the WWF World, Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships. During that year’s Slammy Awards, he won the MVP (now Superstar of the Year) and Best Tag Team (now Tag Team of the Year) with Shawn Michaels.

Between WWF, WCW, and TNA, Nash has won a total of 20 championships. He is a five-time world champion (four-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion and one-time WWF Champion). Nash is also a 12-time world tag team champion between the three promotions. Nash’s 358-day WWF Championship reign is the longest of the 1990s.

During his time in WCW, Nash became the first wrestler to defeat Goldberg and in the process ended his undefeated streak of 173–0 at Starrcade in 1998.

Nash was a member of The Kliq. This was an influential backstage group that included Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Scott Hall, and X-Pac. At the peak of his career, Nash became one of the three founding members of the New World Order (nWo), along with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall.

Nash was inducted individually into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2015. He was also inducted in 2020 as a member of the New World Order alongside Hogan, Hall, and X-Pac.