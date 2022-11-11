Troy Aikman Mourns the Loss of His Mother in Heartbreaking Post

On Thursday (November 10th), NFL legend Troy Aikman took to his Instagram account to announce his mother, Charlyn Aikman, has passed away.

In the touching tribute post, Troy Aikman revealed more details about his mother. “I’ve always believed there are angels among us. My Mom was one of those angels. My sisters and I could not have asked for a better mother. A selfless woman that sacrificed more than anyone could imagine for the betterment of her children.”

Troy Aikman shared that his mother died on Wednesday (November 9th) and he has received an outpouring of support since then. “The prevailing message is how kind she was to them which is not a surprise to me. She was kind to everyone. And she always had time for anyone that wanted to take some of hers. She was loved. I know she knew that but I don’t know she knew how much she was going to be missed.”

Along with Troy, Charlyn Aikman is the mother of Terri Starns and Tammy Aikman-Powell. She was previously married to Troy’s father, Kenny.

Troy Aikman Recently Opened Up About His Family & His Time As a Single Dad

In September 2022, Troy Aikman opened up about his personal family life, including how he was a single dad to his daughters Ashley, and Alexa after divorcing his first wife, Rhonda Worthey.

“When I became a single dad, I read a lot of books,” Troy Aikman admitted. “Trying to figure it out. You know, what’s important? And what I learned is that girls get a lot of their self confidence from their fathers. And so what I wanted to do was, I wanted to treat them in a way that when they then got to the age, which they are now, when they started dating, that they would then have an expectation as to how a man is supposed to treat them.”

Troy Aikman said he thinks he’s been successful in that regard. “You know, time will tell. But that’s probably been the challenge for me and what I sent out to do.”

The Dallas Cowboys legend then discussed having both his daughters enrolled in college. “Now, it’s another phase of life for me and I’ve embraced it. I will say that I’m happier than I’ve ever been. I feel better than I’ve ever felt. I’m not happier because they’re gone. But I’m in a really good place in life. They’re on to their next stage of life, and I’m going to my next stage of life, and it’s been wonderful.”

In regards to his daughters going to his hometown for the Highway to Henrietta music festival this past summer, Troy Aikman added, “So it was cool to go back and show them… Drove out to where I grew up out on the farm and saw that. ”