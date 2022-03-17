Troy Aikman Reacts To Landing ESPN’s Monday Night Football Gig

Troy Aikman had at least one childhood goal he’d yet to reach. But he got that Wednesday when he officially became a part of the famed Monday Night Football crew.

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN announced that the network hired Aikman and Joe Buck as its Monday Night Football game announcers.

Aikman, who grew up in California and Oklahoma, recalled how much he loved watching MNF as a kid. It was a family tradition.

“As a kid, the voices of Frank Gifford, Howard Cosell, and my mom’s personal favorite, Don Meredith, echoed throughout our living room each week,” Troy Aikman posted on social media. “So you can only imagine what an honor it is to be a part of the legacy of Monday Night Football and to continue working alongside Joe Buck, my broadcast partner for the last 20 years!”

Indeed, it is a special day when your name is attached to announcing royalty. It’s the cherry on top of a fabulous career. After all, the 55-year-old Aikman already was one of the best players ever in the NFL. He has three Super Bowl rings with the Dallas Cowboys and a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame to prove his quarterback bonafides.

When Troy Aikman calls his first Monday Night Football Game, he and Buck will match an announcing milestone. It’ll be their 21st year together as an NFL announcing team. They’ll match the longevity of the late Pat Summerall and John Madden. That duo worked for CBS and Fox from 1981-2002. Summerall and Madden called a record eight Super Bowls. Aikman and Buck have six.

Jimmy Pitaro, the Disney chairman for ESPN and sports content, acknowledged the longevity of his newly-hired team.

“When you have the opportunity to bring in the iconic, longest-running NFL broadcasting duo, you take it,” Pitaro said. “Especially at a time when we are on the cusp of a new era in our expanding relationship with the NFL. The NFL continues to ascend, and we now have more games than ever before, providing additional opportunities for Joe, Troy and our deep roster of commentators.”

AJ Mast /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Monday Night Football is a long-celebrated event during the fall. It started on ABC in 1970 with the crew of Howard Cosell, Keith Jackson and Don Meredith, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. Joe Namath and the New York Jets played the Cleveland Browns in the first MNF game. One-third of the viewing audience in the United States tuned in to see the Jets victory.

By 1971, MNF added Frank Gifford, a New York Giant great, replacing Jackson. ABC sent Jackson to anchor its college football coverage. And Jackson became the de facto voice of the sport.

So maybe Troy Aikman can do the same with Monday Night Football. MNF isn’t drawing like the old-school telecasts. Nothing does anymore. However, MNF still attracts a huge audience. It averaged 13.5 million viewers a game, with the December contests swelling to more than 15 million.