tua-tagovailoa-gives-health-update-in-first-comments-since-brutal-tnf-injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks up after suffering a brutal injury during his team’s loss at Cincinnati on Thursday night. Tagovailoa was thrown to the stadium turf after being sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou. It was a scary scene on the field as Tagovailoa’s fingers appeared to be locked up. Dolphins teammates would make their way onto the field and stand near their quarterback. Teddy Bridgwater would come in and take over as signal-caller for Miami. Tagovailoa was placed on a stretcher and eventually taken to a Cincinnati area hospital for tests. According to this statement, the No. 1 quarterback for the Dolphins appears to be in good spirits.

“I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night,” he wrote, “It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I’ve received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out. I’m feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out om the field with my teammates. #TT4G #FinsUp”.

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel said on Friday that he and Tagovailoa watched “MacGruber” when flying home after the game. Tagovailoa was released from the hospital ahead of his team leaving Cincinnati.

Tua Tagovailoa Also Suffered Injuries In Last Sunday’s Game

The fan reaction to this statement was quite positive. Some would send Tagovailoa their own prayers and good wishes for healing. A few even suggested that the star QB take his time in returning to the field of play. After the play happened on Thursday night, social media lit up with criticisms and concerns. There were people calling for both the NFL and the Dolphins to be held accountable for his injury.

In case you didn’t know, Tua Tagovailoa was the recipient of a late hit in Sunday’s Miami home win against the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback would get to his feet but obviously had health issues. Tagovailoa was seen stumbling and losing his balance just after getting to his feet. Team doctors would take him off the field. He did come back in the second half on Sunday. At that time, reports indicated that he suffered head and neck injuries. That’s what the Dolphins’ medical staff would report to the media.

The NFLPA has opened an investigation into what happened on Sunday. There has not been any formal word about Tagovailoa suffering a concussion. The NFL is quite adamant about its concussion protocols. While Tua Tagovailoa talked about recovering in his statement, no formal word from the Dolphins about his status for next week’s game has appeared.