Tua Tagovailoa Net Worth, Salary Revealed

There may not be a player in the NFL receiving more attention this season than Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A combination of outstanding play and startling injuries have propelled the former Alabama superstar into the league’s spotlight.

Tagovailoa has taken a big jump during the 2022 season. Though a serious head injury early in the year sidelined the third-year quarterback for a few games, he played well in his return on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the NFL goes through a youth movement at the quarterback position, Tagovailoa continues to ascend. Maybe he’s not quite in Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen territory, but he’s playing better every season.

That will only help his contract situation moving forward

Breaking Down Tua Tagovailoa’s Contract

When the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, they signed him to a four-year rookie contract worth $30,275,438, all of which was guaranteed. He also received a signing bonus worth $19,578,500.

Here’s a look at how that contract breaks down by year, according to Sportrac:

NFL Season Base Salary Signing Bonus Other Bonuses Total Compensation 2020 $610,000 $4,894,625 NA $5,504,625 2021 $780,000 $4,894,625 $1,206,156 $6,880,781 2022 $895,000 $4,894,625 $2,467,313 $8,256,938 2023 $1,010,000 $4,894,625 $3,728,469 $9,633,094 TOTAL $3,295,000 $19,578,500 $7,401,938 $30,275,438

There’s also a fifth-year option on Tagovailoa’s rookie contract, which the Dolphins can choose to pick up. Per CBS Sports, if Miami does take on the fifth-year option, it could be around $25 million.

Based on Tagovailoa’s current contract structure, the quarterback’s average salary rings up at approximately $7.6 million per year. How does that compare to other players in the NFL?

Tagovailoa ranks No. 23 in the NFL in quarterback salary and No. 284 among all players in the league. Simply put, he’s nowhere close to Deshaun Watson ($46 million), Patrick Mahomes ($45 million) or Josh Allen ($43 million) in the salary pool.

What’s Tua Tagovailoa’s Net Worth?

Gauging Tua Tagovailoa’s net worth can be a difficult task since we don’t know all of his assets and liabilities. What can be determined, though, is the Miami quarterback’s market value.

Based on calculations from Sportrac, Tagovailoa’s market value currently sits at $37.7 million per year. Or, in larger terms, his next contract could be worth around $224 million.

Sportrac evaluates the current market for NFL quarterbacks and compares Tagovailoa’s production to others in the league. In this case, Sportrac compared those stats to Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Dak Prescott.

The biggest problem might be Tagovailoa’s Games Played Percentage. He’s appeared in 72.22% of NFL games during his career. The average of Watson, Mahomes, Allen and Prescott comes in at 89.07%.

They say the best ability is “availability.” If Tagovailoa stays healthy, he might be able to improve his market value ahead of his next contract negotiation.

In addition to his market value in the NFL, Tagovailoa also signed endorsement deals early in his career. He’s agreed to partnerships with Bose, Adidas, Muscle Milk and Wingstop. The details of those deals agreements have not been revealed.

Tua Tagovailoa Takes Wise Financial Approach to NFL

Taking a leap into the NFL can be a major shock to a lot of players, especially financially. It can be easy for guys to spend a little too much, especially early in their careers.

But Tua Tagovailoa was ready for the moment, at least when it came to the money. When the Dolphins drafted Tagovailoa in 2020, the quarterback had a financial plan prepared.

“I’m gonna be living off of my marketing money, so the endorsement money that I get, and then everything else is just put to the side,” he told GQ. “So the money that I’m making from my contract, that’s put to the side, so none of that’s gonna be seen. It’s really me on the app, how much money I want to transfer every month into my savings, you know?

“And then I have a spending account, and at the end of every month, my financial advisors give me a breakdown on what I spent, how much I spent this month, and really that’s all it is.”

That’s an intelligent approach to the business side of the NFL — one that future players would be wise to follow.