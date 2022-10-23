Tua Tagovailoa Talks NFL Player Safety in Sunday Night Football Interview: VIDEO

After missing the past two games due to concussion protocol, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will return for the Sunday Night Football. There’s going to be a lot of attention on the young gunslinger.

Tagovailoa has been the talk of the league for the past several weeks. He suffered what appeared to be a head injury in a Sept. 25 game against the Buffalo Bills. The following week, the former Alabama star still took the field and was knocked unconscious in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Did the Dolphins mishandle the situation? Did winning take priority over player safety? Should Miami have protected Tagovailoa from himself? Those are all questions that surfaced after the quarterback’s injury.

Before Sunday night’s game between the Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers, NBC host Maria Taylor sat down with the NFL quarterback to talk about him becoming the face of player safety. It’s not a title Tagovailoa necessarily wants.

“I do understand that, with what had happened in Cincinnati and then prior to that was Buffalo, the incidents that occurred were within a four-day timespan. Guys really tried to find a way to help,” Tagovailoa said.

“I’m all for player safety. But, when I hear guys saying, ‘Oh, this is the Tua rule.’ Or, ‘This is a rule because of Tua,’ I don’t want to be known as that. I just wanna go out and try to do good things for my team and help my team win.”

Ahead of Sunday Night Football, @MariaTaylor chatted with @Tua about player safety, thinking bigger than the game and MORE. #FinsUp



Tagovailoa makes his return to the field after missing the last two games for the Dolphins.

Tua Tagovailoa Defends Decision to Play

Because of the serious nature of Tagovailoa’s head injury, some have said the quarterback shouldn’t play the remainder of the season. Yet he’s suiting up less than a month after suffering a concussion against Cincinnati.

Some might not like Tagovailoa’s decision to play on Sunday Night Football, but he defended himself.

“We only have a short span of our prime time if you will, of our prime,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s not long, and you know, I wanna do good by everyone in this organization.”

Miami is 3-3 this season, having lost each of the last three games.