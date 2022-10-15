Tua Tagovailoa’s Brother, Taulia, Carted Off Field During Maryland-Indiana Game

This has been a rough year for the Tagovailoa family.

Just a few weeks ago, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion, which forced him to leave a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on a stretcher. Saturday, his younger brother, Taulia, had to be carted off the field during Maryland’s Big Ten clash with Indiana.

Taulia, Maryland’s quarterback, suffered a knee injury after taking an awkward hit from an Indiana defender. The Terrapins leader was unable to return to his feet and had to be carted back to the locker room.

Brutal for Taulia Tagovailoa, injured knee, clearly serious. pic.twitter.com/1JEbp3gKi0 — Pete Gilbert (@WBALPete) October 15, 2022

Prior to his exit, Taulia put together a solid performance. He completed 25-of-39 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown in the game.

Taulia has thrown for 2,001 yards during the college football season with 13 touchdowns — adding three more with his legs.

Taulia Tagovailoa’s injury comes just a day after an update was provided on Tua’s status. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins quarterback has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Schefter explained that multiple opinions were provided.

“He received four outside opinions, in addition to team doctors,” Schefter said on Twitter. “Who unanimously cleared him from protocol and all agreed that his scans showed signs of long-term impact to the brain. This is a best-case scenario for the QB who was off to [an] impressive start to the 2022 season and is expected to return to action next week.”

Tua will miss this week’s game against Minnesota.

The Dolphins caught plenty of heat for allegedly mishandling Tua’s situation. After appearing to suffer a head injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, staff allowed the quarterback to return to the game. He also started the next week against the Bengals, where he suffered another head injury.