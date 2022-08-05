TV Analyst Says Aaron Rodgers Should Expect Call from NFL Commissioner After Admitting Psychedelic Drug Use

A TMZ Sports staffer caught Shannon Sharpe at LAX Airport on Friday morning and asked his opinion on Aaron Rodgers’ admitted use of Ayahuasca. Sharpe said he expects the Green Bay Packers quarterback to receive a call from the league soon.

“I don’t know if the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics,” the FS1 analyst said. “I’m sure the NFL is probably gonna give him a call and say, ‘That’s not a good look’ … His sponsors might have something to say. I’m not sure [about fines] but I’m sure the commissioner is gonna reach out and have a conversation with him.”

Aaron Rodgers said in a recent appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that he has recreationally taken the psychedelic drug. He has won back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player awards at 37 and 38 years old. His 2020 and 2021 seasons have been two of the best in his entire 17-season career.

“What Ayahuasca did for me was help me see how to unconditionally love myself,” the superstar quarterback shared. “It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others.”

He continued: “The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love to them.”

Sharpe commented that he is happy that Aaron Rodgers had a good experience and that has helped him improve on and off the field. But do not expect the Hall of Fame tight end to partake in an Ayahuasca trip any time soon.

“It’s not something I would have done, but to each his own,” Sharpe added. “It seems weird to me, but whatever helps a person become a better person and find his inner self … I don’t have a problem with it.”