Twitter Spat Continues Between Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Drew Lock and U.S. Open’s Account

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock isn’t getting aced by the U.S. Open’s Twitter account. After taking a shot from the tennis tournament’s social media page, the former Missouri standout delivered a forehand shot of his own.

For those of you in the dark about the weekend excitement, here’s a quick recap. A random Seahawks fan fired off a tweet to the U.S. Open, writing tennis isn’t “a real sport.” The official account of the tournament clapped back with a shot at Lock.

“Not a sport says the person about watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB,” the U.S. Open’s tweet said.

not a sport says the person about to watch 17 games of Drew Lock at QB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) July 2, 2022

That response earned the U.S. Open more than 77,000 likes on Twitter. One individual who didn’t press the “heart icon” on the app, though, was Lock himself. Instead, the NFL quarterback took matters into his own hands this Fourth of July.

“Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the [U.S. Open],” Lock wrote.

Happy 4th to all but especially to the intern at the @usopen 🇺🇸😂❤️12s — Drew Lock (@DrewLock23) July 4, 2022

That’s a pretty mild response from Lock, considering the massive shade the U.S. Open lobbed his direction. But he couldn’t let the tournament get away with that slam without volleying back some way.

I don’t know about you, Outsiders, but it would be pretty fun to see this Twitter spat carry into the football season. Especially if Lock leads his new team to a few victories this fall.

Drew Lock and Seattle’s Quarterback Competition

For the first time in a decade, there’s a quarterback competition looming in Seattle. Drew Lock and Geno Smith will battle for the 2022 starting job after the Seahawks sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos via trade.

There’s no doubt life is going to be a little different under center in Seattle this season. However, head coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence in both gunslingers heading into the 2022 campaign.

“They’ve been really impressive,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “And it’s not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We’ve shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they’ve had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. … They’ve done a terrific job so far. They look in control.”

As it stands heading into training camp, Lock wouldn’t be a 17-game starter for the Seahawks in 2022. The slight edge on the depth chart belongs to Smith, a 10-year veteran in the NFL.

“Geno’s still ahead — you can tell that — but it’s not going to be too much for Drew to be caught up,” Carroll said. “By the time we get through camp, he’ll be there. He’s really bright. It makes sense to him. He’s really sharp in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and all of that, so it’s just time that he needs.”

We’ll see if Lock gets his shot in Seattle at some point this season. And if this spat with the U.S. Open carries into the fall.