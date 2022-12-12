two-time-olympic-champion-survives-scary-plane-crash-in-kenya

This weekend, 800m Olympic Champion David Rudisha had a terrifying experience in his home country of Kenya. The world record holder was involved in a plane crash after leaving a sports event. Luckily there were no casualties and he himself appears to be doing just fine.

Rudisha, just 33, is considered the greatest half-mile runner to ever live. While he retired early, he proved all he had to prove in his young career. Now he tries to advocate for the sport of track & field in his country. That’s what he was doing when all of this went down.

After David Rudisha visited the Maasai Olympics, a local youth sporting event in Maasai, he was going to fly back to where he had come from. In a small plane, he went up a short time before his engine went quiet. That’s when he knew he was going to have to make an emergency landing.

“All was well close to seven or eight minutes into the fight when the engine of the plane suddenly went quiet,” Rudisha said to the Nation, via NY Post.

“We thank God we all came out alive with some soft tissue injuries that were treated before all were discharged save for one.”

Stephen Ole Marai, 60, and former 800m runner himself was injured in the event. Marai is the Kenya Masters Athletics chairman and had an injury to his ribs which required “specialized treatment.”

Olympic Champion and World Record Holder

For those that don’t follow track closely, just know that Rudisha is the real deal. He is not only an Olympic Champion but a world record holder as well. When you look at his world record performance, it was one of the most amazing races ever, especially at the Olympics.

For those that want to see his greatness in its prime, you have to check out the 2012 London Olympics 800m final where he ran a world record time of 1:40.91. In that race, there were multiple national records set as each athlete trailed Rudisha to some insanely fast times. Rudisha was just 23 years old, but he had maturity beyond his years.

In a long line of proud and talented runners from Kenya, David Rudisha is one of the greatest ever. He was the first man to break 1:41.00 in the 800m and there hasn’t been any other athlete since that really comes close. Since that 2012 race, no one has broken 1:42.00 in this event.

It’s great to see that the Olympic Champion is safe and sound after a plane crash like he was in.