Tyreek Hill’s Comments on the Kansas City Chiefs Surprised Patrick Mahomes: ‘I Feel Like We Love Tyreek Here’

Last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill posted the inaugural episode of his new podcast. He had some interesting comments about his old team – the Kansas City Chiefs – that ended up ruffling some feathers.

Infamous NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus called in (from his car) as a guest to discuss the trade that sent Hill from Kansas City to Miami in March. Rosenhaus revealed that the wideout would communicate with him about not getting enough targets during the 2021 season. But the two made clear that Hill was such a good teammate that he never went to the media.

As the Chiefs wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Hill’s comments and said he was “surprised” by them.

“I’m surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here,” Mahomes said. “We’ve always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami in May, and everything seemed fine. I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling.”

“He is a one-of-a-kind player. The thing I loved about Tyreek and I still love is that he wants to win.”

When asked about Hill’s claims, head coach Andy Reid’s only comment was: “I love Tyreek. He’s a good kid. We think the world of him.”

Was it About Targets or Money?

On the It Needed To Be Said podcast, the two main reasons Tyreek Hill said he wanted out of Kansas City were a lack of targets and his desire for a new contract.

“There were a lot of times during the year that we felt that Tyreek was underutilized. He wasn’t fully appreciated, and they really weren’t taking full advantage of all of his ability and talent,” Rosenhaus said.

Hill added, “If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matchups against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver. And that’s where probably like me and the Chiefs fell apart right there. I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situations. But can I see the pill sometime, please? Just give me the ball, please.”

The truth, however, is that Hill set career-highs in 2021 with 9.4 targets and 6.5 receptions per game. His 11.2 yards per catch was the fewest since his rookie season in 2016, but this was mostly due to opponents playing two-high safeties and forcing quarterback Patrick Mahomes to go to short routes underneath.

As for the money, right before Hill was dealt, Davante Adams was traded from the Packers to the Raiders and signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal. It included an average value of $28.25 per season and $67.5 million guaranteed.

Hill wanted a similar deal from the Chiefs. But general manager Brett Veach would not make it happen, so Rosenhaus started shopping around the league for deals.

Ultimately, Miami sent a first, second, sixth and two fourth-round picks back to Kansas City for Hill. The Dolphins then immediately signed him to a four-year, $120 million extension. It included $72.2 million guaranteed and a $52.535 million signing bonus.