Tyreek Hill Says He Received Death Threats on Social Media After Comments Comparing Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill’s podcast, It Needed To Be Said, made its return to the airwaves this week. There was actually one notable tidbit to come out of it: Hill said he received death threats on social media following the comments he made about Patrick Mahomes in the first episode.

First, Hill complained that he did not have enough targets during his career NFL season in 2021. Then, he said he prefers the accuracy of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the Kansas City Chiefs passer.

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’d rather have Tua all day,” Hill said. “This is not a shot at anybody, it’s just stuff that needed to be said.”

This week, Hill claimed the comments may have been taken out of context, which led to fans overreacting and sending death threats.

“I got death threats on every social media account I own,” the wideout said. “Which is ridiculous.”

Let me be clear: Tyreek Hill is correct here. There is no reason whatsoever to send death threats to an athlete for what they say about their sport or how they perform on the field. None. Disagreeing is fine, but putting those thoughts into threats is beyond reasonable.

Hill thought fans might have taken the comments comparing the quarterbacks out of context, so he elaborated.

“We all know Patrick Mahomes is great,” he said. “We know that. But, right now, I’m going into a new season with a new quarterback. He’s trying to head in the same direction as Patrick and do great things and lead this team to a Super Bowl championship. He’s also great, in my opinion, he just doesn’t have the accolades yet. I believe in him.”

Tua Ignores Concerns About Arm Strength

Tua Tagovailoa, meanwhile, has gotten praise from many for his accuracy, but not his throwing power. Either way, the former Alabama quarterback has made it clear that he does not care.

“For me, it’s just zone that out. We come out to practice. Everyone else – Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors, whatever you want to call them – they’re not out here practicing with us,” Tagovailoa said a few weeks ago.

And he may be right. Over the past two years – with a suspect surrounding cast – Tagovailoa has led Miami to a 13-8 record in the 21 games he has started. Overall, he has 4,467 pass yards with 27 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions in 23 professional games.

Highlight from #Dolphins OTAs came via new WR Tyreek Hill on Tuesday:



“Tua probably has one of the prettiest balls that I’ve ever caught in my life,” Hill said. pic.twitter.com/FSk606guCz — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 24, 2022

The lefty is expected to take a big step forward in 2022 with the acquisitions of Tyreek Hill and head coach Mike McDaniel. Plus, second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is due for improvements of his own.