WATCH: Tyreek Hill Scores Dolphins’ First TD on SNF in Absolutely Ridiculous Fashion

When it comes to the wildest ways to score a touchdown, Tyreek Hill might take the cake. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver scored in one of the craziest fashions you might ever see in the NFL.

Trailing the Los Angeles Chargers 10-0 on Sunday Night Football, the Dolphins needed some sort of spark offensively. It looked like disaster might strike, when Jeff Wilson Jr. fumbled on a run play. Hill was in the right spot at the right time, though, picking up the ball to keep possession in Miami’s favor.

That’s when Hill flashed his impressive speed and raced 57 yards to the endzone for a touchdown. Not only was it an incredibly athletic play, but it was also a really smart maneuver.

Tyreek ran a whole 200m curve just to prove his speed is CHEETAH worthy. pic.twitter.com/pUToZ2sDmg — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 12, 2022

Sometimes, it’s better to be lucky than good. For Miami, that certainly proved to be the case on that specific play.

But you’ve also got to give a ton of credit to Hill. There aren’t many players in the NFL that can turn that type of play into a long touchdown run. That’s why he’s considered one of the best receivers in the game.

Social Media Reacts to Tyreek Hill’s TD Run

That fumble recovery Tyreek Hill turned into a touchdown isn’t something you see every day. NFL fans were nearly left speechless by the 57-yard touchdown run. Nearly.

“He’s unfairly fast bro literally jogged after the 30 yard line,” one fan said of Hill’s incredible play. Another said he was even more watching it again, adding, “Watching the replay in the slow mo makes this play more wild.”

Someone else had a slightly different take, saying, “One of the most fortunate TD’s you will ever see.” One Twitter user joked, “Just like they designed it.”

No matter what the final score says, that’s probably a play we’ll see on the SportsCenter Top 10.