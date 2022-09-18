Tyrod Taylor Suing Los Angeles Chargers Doctor for Medical Malpractice

Former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor is suing the team doctor who treated his rib injury in 2020 for medical malpractice.

Taylor is seeking at least $5 million after suffering a puncturing lug while being treated for the rib injury, per ESPN. According to the lawsuit, Taylor, now a New York Giant, is suing Chargers team doctor David S. Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute that he operates.

The incident occurred ahead of the Chargers’ game on Sept. 20, 2020, against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gazzaniga attempted to administer a pain-killing injection into his fractured ribs, which ended up puncturing Taylor’s lung. Taylor did not play the rest of the season and relinquished his starting gig to rookie Justin Herbert. He never got his job back.

Taylor, 33, alleges he suffered “severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.” His attorneys contend the injury directly resulted in Taylor losing his starting job right before hitting free agency.

“As he returned to free agency,” the lawsuit reads, “he entered as a back-up quarterback as opposed to a starting quarterback. The economic difference between a starting quarterback’s salary and a back-up quarterback salary is at least $5,000,000 and is more than likely much greater. The exact amount of such past and future loss is unknown to [Taylor] at this time, and he will ask leave of this Court for permission to amend this Complaint to set forth the total amount when ascertained.”

Doctor Being Sued By Tyrod Taylor Now Treating Justin Herbert

Gazzaniga remains with the team and is currently treating Herbert, who suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage Thursday night against the Chiefs. Herbert suffered the injury in the fourth quarter and struggled to finish the game. The NFLPA and Herbert’s representatives will reportedly monitor how the Chargers handle his injury.

Taylor, meanwhile, signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Giants in March. Taylor served as Daniel Jones’ backup in their Week 1 victory over the Tennessee Titans.