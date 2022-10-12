Tyrone Davis, Former NFL Tight End, Dead at 50

Former NFL tight end Tyrone Davis reportedly passed away on Oct. 2 at 50 years of age.

The New York Post discovered his death on Wednesday, after the Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia posted his obituary on its website. A cause of death has not been determined.

The New York Jets selected Davis in the fourth-round of the 1995 NFL Draft out of Virginia. Davis spent two seasons in New York, before the Green Bay Packers acquired him prior to the 1997 season. He hauled in 73 receptions for 795 yards and 13 scores during his eight seasons in the league.

Davis was a member of the Packers’ Super Bowl team in 1997, though he did not play in the game. He, however, had one catch in the NFC Championship victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Teammate Reacts to Death of Tyrone Davis

Earl Dotson, a former teammate of Davis, penned a tribute on his Facebook page.

This is difficult to post,” Dotson wrote. “Rest in paradise teammate. This good man Tyrone Davis fought beside me on the NFL Green Bay Packers for years. Brother forever.”

Davis is survived by his mother Annie P. Davis, brother Jeff (Tynetta) Davis and four children.

“This is by far one of the hardest posts to write,” Davis’ brother Jeff wrote on Facebook, via Fox News. “Last night, the Lord opened up heaven and received my baby brother. This is definitely a tough one for me as this was very unexpected.

“Tyrone caught many touchdowns in the NCAA and NFL. Last night, he made the ultimate touchdown completion! Take your rest lil bro. Your race is now complete. Big bro loves you!!”