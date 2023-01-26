WATCH: Uber Eats Driver Walks Onto Floor During College Basketball Game to Deliver Food, Forcing Game to Stop

Apparently, Uber Eats delivers to the Atlantic 10.

In the second half of Loyola Chicago’s game against Duquesne Wednesday night, a delivery driver appeared to walk on to the court at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse as the game was being played.

It’s unclear who ordered their dinner in the middle of the game, but the commentary from the announcers lived up to the weirdness of the moment.

The commentary is excellent hahaha pic.twitter.com/p01wRgGIRP — Andy Dieckhoff (@andrewdieckhoff) January 26, 2023

“We have an officials’ timeout. Somebody came on the floor on the far side. Looking for an Uber Eats delivery or something?” one announcer said. “There he is, carrying some McDonald’s. … Philip Alston’s done a lot. I didn’t think he needed a Big Mac for sustenance in the middle of the game.”

At the time of the stoppage, Loyola Chicago held a 40-37 lead over Duquesne. The Dukes took a lead at one point and pulled away for the 72-58 victory to get back to .500 in A-10 play.

More on Loyola Chicago and Duquesne

Loyola Chicago has struggled in its first season as a member of the A-10, bringing a 7-12 overall record into Wednesday’s game. The Ramblers, under second-year head coach Drew Valentine, got their first conference victory of the season last week against St. Bonaventure at Gentile Arena. Big performances from Jeameril Wilson, Jacob Hutson and Tom Welch propelled Loyola Chicago to the victory to — at long last — get in the win column as an A-10 team.

Duquesne, meanwhile, put together a strong showing in non-conference play. The Dukes went 10-3 in non-conference action, including wins over DePaul, Ball State and Indiana State, but are 3-4 in A-10 action to bring a 13-7 record into the matchup with Loyola Chicago.

In its last game on Saturday, Duquesne fell to Fordham 65-58 for its third loss in four games despite 19 points and seven rebounds from Khalid Moore.