WATCH: UCF Football Fans Get Best Postgame Show Ever Watching SpaceX Rocket Launch

UCF fans attending Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech really got their money’s worth. Not only did the Knights score an impressive 27-10 win over the Yellow Jackets, but the SpaceX Rocket Launch was within eyeshot of Spectrum Stadium.

Following Saturday’s game, anyone who stuck around the Orlando venue got to witness history. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Noah Goldberg, who works at UCF, captured the photo of the rocket. It obviously wasn’t the clearest image of the rocket launch, but it’s still a really awesome experience.

Where else can you get a @UCF_Football win and a postgame rocket launch? 🚀 pic.twitter.com/l1yVs2WZkG — Noah Goldberg (@TheNoahGoldberg) September 24, 2022

According to UPI.com, the rocket sent 52 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit on Saturday. The company has launched rockets on a weekly basis while it builds its constellation.

Who knew that fans would get a postgame show with the purchase of their ticket on Saturday?

Another Show Within a Show

UCF fans got a show within a show by attending Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech. The same could be said for those who tuned into ESPN‘s College GameDay in the morning, too.

No, there was no rocket launch from Knoxville — the site of this week’s pregame show — but there was a memorable moment. When Lee Corso made his final pick of the morning, he scared a dog to death.

Smokey ran away from Kirk because he picked the Gators… pic.twitter.com/KD5lk2c6VA — @TorresOnTennessee (@TorresontheVols) September 24, 2022

Corso made his headgear pick for the top-25 showdown between Florida and Tennessee on Saturday. The friendly folks at UT brought Smokey (the live dog mascot) onto the table as the analyst made his pick.

When Corso selected Tennessee, confetti rained down and the dog began to panic. You could tell he was not a fan of the gunshot-like sounds made after the pick was in.

Yes, Smokey was startled, but it doesn’t appear that he had any injuries. He just might be a little more reluctant to walk up to the College GameDay set in the future.