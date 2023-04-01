UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley and his key assistants didn’t need to pack much for their trip to Houston for the NCAA Final Four. It’s all because of superstition.

And Hurley is so specific with the superstition, he travels with a portable washing machine.

So for tonight’s game, Hurley’s attire will look familiar to any basketball fan who has watched a Huskies game through March Madness. He’ll be wearing a navy blue suit. Every detail about his outfit will be the same as any of the four games UConn already has won in the post-season tournament.

And yes, that includes his underwear. Read on for more TMI info.

This is all according to Hurley’s wife, Andrea, who detailed her husband’s superstitions in an interview with the New York Post.

“He always pulls up the game that he had against the opponents to see what he was wearing,” Andrea Hurley said. “If they won that game, he’ll wear the same outfit.”

But he’s tweaked the superstition by keeping everything from March as is.

So tonight against Miami, you’ll see UConn’s Hurley wearing a navy suit with navy socks and a white and blue checkered David Donohue shirt he bought at Nordstrom. His shoes are well-worn, but from Prada. Always go with Italian leather. His assistants call the dress shoes ““pittsnogles.” The Post pondered whether the nickname had something to do with former West Virginia star Kevin Pittsnogle.

For what it’s worth, Hurley almost demoted the Prada shoes to the back of the closet after the finals of the Big East tournament. UConn lost to Marquette. The shoes weren’t so lucky after all.

But you won’t see another key detail of the Hurley superstition. According to his wife, the UConn coach always wears the same pair of underwear on game day. Hurley favors his lucky red boxers decorated with cartoon dragons. (Last year, he preferred shark boxers).

He does keep everything clean. His wife said that throughout March, Hurley traveled with a portable washing machine. It was a Christmas gift from their son.

Hurley’s assistants also have worn the same suits for each game. Apparently, all these routines may be inspired by Hurley’s father, Bob Hurley Sr., a Hall of Fame coach. Andrea said her father-in-law told her she must keep wearing the same satin UConn jacket.

Once the game tips tonight against Miami, most won’t be thinking about what the UConn coaches are wearing. The Huskies probably are the favorite to win the national title in a wide open Final Four. UConn is a sizzling hot fourth seed. Meanwhile, Miami is a five.

The earlier semifinal features fifth-seeded San Diego State, which knocked off No. 1 Alabama two rounds ago. The Aztecs face No. 9 Florida Atlantic, a team with victories over Kansas State and Tennessee.

UConn is the only team remaining with any Final Four experience. The Huskies last appeared in the semifinals in 2014. They won the national championship that year.