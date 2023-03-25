After Disgusting Hotel Debacle, UConn Players Have Belongings Stolen at NCAA Tournament

The UConn men’s basketball team can’t catch a break amid the NCAA Tournament. After leaving a disgusting hotel, UConn players had belongings stolen from the team bus, according to head coach Dan Hurley.

This is brutal for a team getting ready for the Elite Eight and searching for a national title. UConn is the lone team remaining that won a national championship in program history.

The theft of the team’s property occurred as the Huskies practice for their Sweet 16 matchup against Arkansas.

“Obviously, when you play at UConn, you have tremendous resources. The way we travel gives us a chance to pursue championships. It wasn’t what you expected when you got to Las Vegas for the Sweet 16,” Hurley said. “We didn’t know there would be police reports from day one. We didn’t know we’d be moving with our tails between our legs back into the hotel just to get our bags and leave. It was an awkward situation. But now we’re in a much better place.”

Hurley also mentioned it was a “disaster” and “debacle.” UConn reported stolen items such as an iPad and a personal computer, among other things.

Let’s hope for the Huskies’ sake, whatever happened in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

UConn Basketball Forced to Change Hotels

CTInsider.com reported UConn walked into some unpleasant hotel conditions upon arrival in Vegas on Tuesday. Apparently, housekeeping hadn’t cleaned the rooms yet as dirt, vomit and much more remained.

Not exactly the ideal conditions for a team making a run in March Madness. But this otherwise-disgusting story does have some good news.

Fortunately, the team was able to get better accommodations. The NCAA books rooms for tournament teams in their regional locations. After UConn made it known that conditions weren’t suitable for an extended stay, it secured better rooms in a high-level hotel nearby.

“It’s not something we want to make a big deal out of,” UConn athletic director David Benedict said. “Everything worked out fine.”

To be fair, it does kind of sound like a Vegas welcome doesn’t it? It’s just not the type of accommodations you’d like to experience before an NCAA Tournament game. Or ever.

UConn reached the Sweet Sixteen by defeating Iona and St. Mary’s in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Eventually, the team knocked out Arkansas to reach the Elite Eight.

Next up, No. 3 Gonzaga for a spot in the Final Four.