UConn’s Live Husky Mascot Won’t Attend Final Four Because He Can’t Fit on the Plane

Some Final Four teams are propelled by great guard play or a dominant big man down low. Perhaps it’s a young coach with a unique system or a group of veterans with more experience than the rest. But for teams like 2018 Loyola Chicago and 2023 UConn, there are stronger forces at play. Of course, in the spring of ’18, nearly-100-year-old Sister Jean stole everyone’s hearts as the ancient team chaplain who seemed to have given the Ramblers a little boost from the heavens during their Final Four run.

For Connecticut, their superpower was having live husky mascot Jonathan XIV in attendance for their first four NCAA Tournament games — all of which they won in convincing fashion. However, he will not make the trip to Houston for the Final Four. Why? Because he cannot fit on the team plane. Jonathan XIV broke the news and the hearts of his Twitter followers when he posted the following updates:

Looks like I’m not going. We’re unable to secure a plane ride for me and my 2 handlers. I’ll be cheering them on from home turf. — Jonathan the XIV (@JonathanHusky14) March 29, 2023

Barring a miraculous plan to get Jonathan to Houston in the next few days, it looks like the Huskies men’s hoops team will battle on without a key member of the squad there for moral support. Tough loss for UConn ahead of the Final Four.

Logistics. I’m too big to fit under plane seats. I can fly on a chartered flight that has 2 seats for me & another 2 for my assistants. I’m really a good boy and just need to be given the opportunity to represent UConn in Texas. 💙 — Jonathan the XIV (@JonathanHusky14) March 29, 2023

Background on Jonathan, UConn’s live mascot

Jonathan XIV and all of the previous live husky mascots were actually named after former Connecticut governor Jonathan Trumbull. Johnathan Trumbull was the first governor of Connecticut upon it becoming a state and his son, Jonathan Trumbull Jr., also served as governor later on. Even a third man named Jonathan Trumbull served as Connecticut governor from 1925 to 1931. But he was not related to the other Trumbulls. To emphasize this difference, he opted to go as John H. Trumbull. And apparently, the student committee who began the live mascot tradition in 1933, two years after John H’s term as governor ended, is said to have named the mascot after him and not the father-son pairing from previous centuries.

Wikipedia actually has a pretty wonderful rundown of Jonathan’s important moments over the years. Who knows if any of this actually happened, but even if not, it’s fun to indulge in the mascot lore. So, without further ado…

Lore and history of Jonathan mascots

So, per Wiki, Jonathan I — named after John H. Trumbull — met his end after being hit by an automobile, which was still a pretty new invention back in the 1930s. After that, Jonathan II took over and his claim to fame was having scared Brown University’s live bear mascot into a tree from which he refused to come down. The city needed to bring its fire department and police officers to the scene to get the grizzly down, apparently. After No. 2 came Jonathan III, who was also a mascot terrorist and was known for chasing around the Yale bulldog during the university’s annual football games.

After time spent with these fearsome creatures leading the way as mascots, the next few Jonathan’s fell on some hard times. Jonathan III’s reign eventually came to an abrupt end when he was dog-napped before a football game. Jonathan IV was a wonderful dog who served loyally for a decade. Then he was followed by Jonathan V, who couldn’t handle crowds and was quickly replaced by Jonathan VI. Sadly, he was killed by a car after just two months as mascot.

Recent mascots living longer, sparking more NCAA Tournament success

Later down the line, UConn controversially skipped over a Jonathan IX to go straight to Jonathan X — a saga with quite a bit of drama underneath the surface. But he only lasted four years and then became the third in his lineage to die in a car accident. More recent Jonathan’s have been able to live longer as their human caretakers appear to have finally figured out how to stop all these pups from being struck by vehicles. They also don’t have as many fables to go along with them, which is a real shame.

Lucky number Jonathan XIV appears to be the next in a line of great recent husky mascots to lead the men’s basketball team to a national title. Each of the last four Jonathans have been able to do so. Of course, they also led the women’s team to several titles. Jonathan XIV is shaping up to be next in line. Although he’ll just have to give his support from afar.

The Huskies face the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. A trip to the title game will be on the line. Yet no Jonathan in attendance — such a shame.