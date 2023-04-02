UConn Star Jordan Hawkins Reveals Source of Violent Illness On Eve of Final Four Win vs. Miami

UConn men’s basketball sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins fought through an intense illness to help lead the Huskies to a 72-59 victory over Miami in the Final Four of the 2023 NCAA Tournament Saturday.

Hawkins’ status for Saturday’s game was uncertain after he missed practice with a non-COVID illness ahead of the clash with the Hurricanes. Following the win, in which UConn advanced to its sixth Final Four and first since 2014, Hawkins revealed what led to the illness.

Turns out, some bad calamari and a shellfish Hawkins will likely never indulge on again.

“Maybe it was the calamari. And I like calamari too.”@UConnMBB guard Jordan Hawkins describes what he ate that got him sick. #Final4 #MarchMadness #UConn #3ptcnvrsn pic.twitter.com/swHusuunOw — The 3 Point Conversion (@3ptCnvrsn) April 2, 2023

“I had a steak, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, [and] calamari. That’s why I think it had to be the calamari,” Hawkins said. “I love calamari too, I don’t think I’m ever eating it again.”

It was a whirlwind of a 36 hours for Hawkins, who went from sleeping on the bathroom floor to scoring 13 points in 26 minutes in the win over Miami.

“It was pretty crazy, from sleeping on the bathroom floor to playing in a Final Four game,” Hawkins said. “I wasn’t gonna miss this for the world.”

Hawkins, who put together 20-point scoring efforts in the Sweet 16 against Arkansas and Elite Eight versus Gonzaga, left no doubt about his availability for Monday night against San Diego State in the National Championship Game.

“I will be 100% on Monday,” Hawkins said.

UConn Improves On Impressive Final Four Record

UConn improved to 9-1 all-time in the Final Four, the lone defeat coming in 2009 against Michigan State. Many of the standouts from those historic Huskies teams were in attendance in Houston, including Richard Hamilton, Ray Allen, Emeka Okafor and Kemba Walker.

“I think when you play or coach here, you starting believing in that UConn magic,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said. “Some of that tradition. Obviously, Coach Calhoun’s pep talk we heard the other day. Having Rip around… it just gives our guys a lot of confidence.”

Hurley was emotional after the game as he recounted his journey.

“I’m proud of the journey,” Hurley said, via News Times. “I’m proud of having had to earn it, at every level. My high school experience was incredible. I wasn’t a very good high school coach. Some of the best coaches in the game are high school coaches. … I learned a lot about how to be a coach at the high school level. Some of the best coaches in the game coach at the high school level.

“I’m proud of having done it at every level before. I’ve never been gifted a job. I’ve had to earn every job before I got to that next step up the ladder.”