UConn Students Arrested for Smashing Windows, Lighting Fires While Celebrating National Championship

UConn earned every ounce of celebrating that they went out and did last night after the Huskies won the program’s fifth national championship in the NCAA Tournament. However, things might have gone too far in Storrs based on the behavior of a select few.

Students took over campus last night after UConn knocked off San Diego State in the national title game in Houston. There was no shortage of shenanigans, though, as some students destroyed quite a bit of property, started fires, overturned cars, and climbed different buildings.

Now, as of this morning, a spokesperson from the university said a group of 15 people, mostly consisting of students, were arrested and charged for the chaos. The hospital saw an additional 16 for minor injuries

#uconn fans break windows, light fire, climb buildings, flip car after NCAA win pic.twitter.com/2H4kAeaey7 — Jayne Chacko (@jaynechackotv) April 4, 2023

“The vandalism primarily consisted of broken light poles in the center of campus,” said the spokesperson. “Broken glass in windows in some nearby buildings and a Student Union door. A vehicle turned on its side and fires set in trash dumpsters and on wooden benches.”

Down goes a light pole at @UConn. Students rowdy and lively on campus after @UConnMBB win the national championship. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/m1dNbklOGA — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChentv) April 4, 2023

“UConn Facilities Operations crews were on campus overnight and into this morning to document and clean up the damage. The damage estimates are still being determined,” they continued.

UConn wrapped up a dominant run in the NCAA Tournament last night in NRG Stadium. The Huskies won their six games in March Madness by an average of 20 points per game as none of their opponents came finished any closer than 13 points of them. That included Monday night’s romp as they led the Aztecs by as much as 17.

In the end, Adama Sanogo became the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player for his performance. During the six victories, he posted averages of 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 65.3% shooting. Dan Hurley also became the third coach to win a title at UConn over the last 13 seasons.

Again, the students up in Storrs had every reason to celebrate last night considering the Husky’s achievement. Still, while the police continue to investigate last night’s madness, it might be smart for them to tone it down a notch while still applauding their program on their newest banner.