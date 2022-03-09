UFC’s Bryce Mitchell Claims ‘Evil’ Has Taken Over USA: ‘I Will Not Retreat’

Though many groups are offering to go overseas to help Ukraine, others have expressed a desire to stay here. Whether it be helping from afar or defending the United States against potential attacks, some feel they’re better off remaining behind. UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell falls into that camp and said “evil” has taken over the United States. Further, he proudly claimed, “I will not retreat.”

Yesterday, Bryce Mitchell appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to speak with the host about our country and Ukraine. The two discussed comments Mitchell made the other night when he said he would not go overseas to fight a battle for politicians. Expanding on his comments, he said he is “ready to fight” the “evil” that has taken over the United States. He also said should war come here, “I will not retreat.”

“We’re tired of this politics crap that’s going on,” he told Carlson. “It’s evil is what’s going on. Evil has [taken] over this nation and we ain’t afraid of it. And we’re ready to fight.” Continuing, the Arkansas native said the greatest honor he could have would be protecting the people and land he loves.

On top of that, Mitchell accused politicians of treason and benefiting while others suffer. “I’m just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don’t even believe in,” he said. “I believe our leaders, a lot of these elites are guilty of treason. What they’ve done is just treasonous.”

Finally, he reiterated his stance on the war coming here. According to Mitchell, “I will dig my heels into Arkansas soil. I will not retreat.”

Veterans Travel to Ukraine to Rescue American Citizens and Civilians, Saying they are ‘Just Trying to Make a Difference’

While some like UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell are opting to do their part on the homefront, many veterans are traveling to Ukraine to assist where they can. One group of veterans is going over there to rescue American citizens and civilians, saying they are “just trying to make a difference.”

Marine sniper and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer and Marine veteran Chad Robichaux appeared on Fox’s Jesse Watters Primetime Monday to talk about their latest endeavor. The two boarded a plane recently armed only with medical aid they arranged to help Americans in Ukraine. “We’re just trying to make a difference where we fit and supply medical aid and supplies,” Meyer said. “As well as helping get good people out, Americans, people on the side of good.”

Robichaux co-founded Save Our Allies, an organization dedicated to helping Americans in conflict zones and contested areas. Having rescued tens of thousands of Americans from said zones, he said they specialize in support and evacuation.

“I know a lot of veterans talking about going in combatant roles,” Robichaux said. “For us, we are mostly special operation veterans. We have a tremendous amount of experience. We have done our time fighting. We’re here to do the right thing and help people that need help, evacuate Americans, evacuate wounded people.”