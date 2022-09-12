UFC Fans Boo Queen Elizabeth During Moment of Silence: WATCH

On Saturday night, fans attending UFC 279 booed during the moment of silence to honor Queen Elizabeth’s passing. As the event displayed an image of the queen on the jumbotron, a chorus of boos rang out within the stadium.

The most recent Ultimate Fighting Championship event took place in Las Vegas over the weekend. Leading up to the fight card, the UFC had already had a few controversial moments occur. Main event fighter Khamzat Chimaev missed his weight by more than eight pounds. And on Thursday, UFC president Dana White canceled the scheduled press conference for the event due to safety issues. Multiple fighters were heated and attempting to fight each other backstage, so White called things off.

Yet more controversy would follow during UFC 279 on Saturday. After Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, tributes have poured in across the globe. Before the main card began this weekend, the UFC decided to honor the queen’s life with a moment of silence. According to multiple reports and video footage captured at the event, the crowd was anything but silent during the tribute.

The event displayed a photo of the queen on the huge jumbotron above the ring in the stadium. The caption “In Memory, Queen Elizabeth II, 1926 – 2022” accompanied the photo. Instead of a short moment of silence though, the crowd booed loudly and started chanting “USA!” The tribute didn’t exactly go as planned, so event organizers seemed to change the graphic on the screen fairly quickly. You can check out the scenes and the chorus of boos at UFC 279 in the video below.

UFC 279 remembrance of Queen Elizabeth met with boos#ufc279 #ufc pic.twitter.com/16Ew5dQXPg — RED CACHE (@RedCacheONLY) September 11, 2022

UFC President Dana White Rips Jake Paul-Anderson Silva Fight

Previous to UFC 279, president Dana White made an appearance on TMZ to promote the fight where he also refused to talk about YouTuber Jake Paul. Although Paul’s next bout will see him fight against UFC legend Anderson Silva, White had no interest in the matter.

White spoke to TMZ in the follow-up to UFC 279 in Las Vegas. As previously mentioned, there were more than enough storylines to go over previous to Saturday night’s fight card. So, when TMZ asked White about Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, he had very little to say.

“I don’t care about that,” Dana White told the TMZ reporter during his interview. “I literally was saying the other day, everybody keeps asking me about Jake. This guy’s not even in my sport!!”

“I don’t care,” White emphatically added.

There’s no love lost between the UFC president and the 25-year-old YouTuber. White and Paul have been locked in a war of words for the last couple of years. Paul often calls White out for not paying UFC fighters more money. In return, White frequently questions Paul’s relevance in boxing and has downplayed his win record in the ring.

In the past, Dana White called out Jake Paul claiming he wouldn’t stand a chance against Anderson Silva. White also said there’s no way Silva would fight him, but as of last week, the pair are officially scheduled to box.

Paul announced the matchup in a video on Instagram using old footage of White talking about Silva. The UFC president may not want to be involved with Jake Paul, but the YouTuber seems to have found a way around that.