UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar’s Nevada Home Destroyed in a Fire

No one expects to fall victim to a disaster such as a house fire, but the reality is, they’re exceedingly common. Hundreds of thousands of homes go up in flames every year, the results often devastating to the families who live there. Earlier this week, one such tragedy struck UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar, whose Nevada residence was engulfed in a house fire.

In a message posted to her business’ Facebook page, Bonnar’s wife Andrea said, “I am just jumping on let you know our house burned today and we have lost everything.”

Though Stephan Bonnar did not comment on the house fire himself, a public information officer for the Henderson Fire Department gave a statement to TMZ. “On March 28 at 2:40 p.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire near Galleria Drive and Cadence Vista Drive,” the statement reads.

“Upon arrival, flames and smoke were visible from the exterior of the home. Due to the high winds and condition of the fire, HFD upgraded their response to a 2-alarm fire. The fire was knocked down at 3:48 p.m. No transports or injuries were reported, 2 adults, one juvenile and four dogs were displaced.”

Friends and Fans of Stephan Bonnar Create Fundraising Campaign Following Devastating House Fire

Firefighters extinguished the fire approximately an hour after arriving to the scene, but it was too late. The dry air and high winds of Nevada fueled the flames, and Stephan Bonnar’s house was left uninhabitable. Though the cause of the fire is still under investigation, a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the Bonnar family is already live.

Fellow UFC fighter Tyron Woodley, took to Twitter to urge others to donate to the campaign. “Stephan Bonnar NEEDS US!!” Woodley writes. “Donate now!!! He kept the UFC alive sacrificing his body vs Forrest Griffin. $4000 from the Woodleys match or exceed. We have to protect our own!!!!”

MMA Community: UFC Legend Stephan Bonnar and his family lost their house and possessions this week in a horrific Fire. Please donate and spread the word if you can. https://t.co/oR2QJT93ny — Adam Hunter (@AdamComedian) April 1, 2022

The fight Tyron Woodley is referring to is the 2013 match that led to Bonnar’s UFC Hall of Fame induction. The final of the inaugural season of The Ultimate Fighter saw Stephan Bonnar go toe to toe with Forrest Griffin.

Bonnar lost the match by decision. However, the action impressed UFC officials so much that both Bonnar and Griffin received UFC contracts.

After more than a decade in mixed martial arts, Stephan Bonnar retired from the UFC at age 35. Before hanging up his boots for good, Bonnar racked up an impressive 15-7 record and cemented himself as one of the most important fighters in UFC history.