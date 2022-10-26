UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Stunned by Earthquake Mid-Podcast: VIDEO

Every Wednesday and Thursday, a new episode of DC & RC premieres on ESPN radio and other podcast streaming services. In each new installment, UFC legend Daniel Cormier and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark sit down to have a virtual chat about the world of MMA.

Their friendship and complementary personalities make for an entertaining show filled with banter, laughs, and, of course, plenty of in-depth MMA analysis. The latest episode, however, featured an unexpected twist – a 5.1 magnitude earthquake!

It started as a completely normal conversation with Daniel Cormier sharing his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s stunning TKO victory over T.J. Dillashaw in the co-main event of UFO 280 at Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates.

As he was passionately discussing what it takes to prepare for a fight, his camera began to violently shake. “Oh my, God. Ryan, there’s an earthquake!” Cormier exclaimed. “There’s an actual earthquake going on right now! My whole office is shaking, my whole office is shaking right now. An earthquake is happening.”

Filming DC&RC and a damn earthquake!!! 5.1 , watch my screen as I am talking about prepping for a fight. My god, great show today tho! @espnmma @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/U0km1rqnCp — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 25, 2022

Ryan Clark was obviously terrified for his friend, covering his mouth in horror as Cormier’s camera continued to vibrate uncontrollably. “Oh my god! Are you good, man?” he said with a laugh, realizing Daniel Cormier was more or less unphased.

“I’m good, I’m good,” Cormier replied reassuringly. “It’s not a big one, it’s just a little one. But every now and then, you kinda get the rockies. You get the rockies! I’m serious! My office was shaking just now. It’s so weird for someone from Louisiana where the earth never shakes.”

Daniel Cormier Catches Largest Quake Since 2014 on Camera

The earthquake that shook Daniel Cormier’s home in San Jose, California, failed to rattle the UFC legend. Compared to other Bay Area quakes, however, it was actually a pretty big deal.

Measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale, the earthquake struck just before noon local time about 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of 4 miles. This makes it the largest Bay Area earthquake since the 6.0 monster quake shook the Napa wine country in 2014. Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark just happened to catch this little piece of history on camera.

According to Lucy Jones, a veteran California seismologist, the earthquake happened on the Calaveras fault. And though it’s one of the eight major faults in the Bay Area, it doesn’t usually produce quakes of that size. “The Calaveras fault is one that tends to have smaller earthquakes,” Jones said.