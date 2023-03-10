UFC Legend Levels Serious PED Allegations Against Tiger Woods, LeBron James

Chael Sonnen, a former UFC champion and legendary fight, levied some serious allegations against LeBron James and Tigers Woods recently. In a podcast interview, Sonnen said both James and Woods use or have used performance enhancing drugs.

On the Flagrant 2 podcast, Sonnen detailed the specific cocktails that James and Woods would be taking. Sonnen knows this, he said, because they “have the same drug guy.”

“But there’s only one golfer that follows the big three and the big three is EPO, growth hormone, testosterone. That’s the Lance Armstrong diet. There’s one golfer, and it’s Tiger Woods. Yes it does matter. People will say all the time ‘It doesn’t matter. John Daly won it.’ It matters. Trust me that it matters. EPO matters. It’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters,” Sonnen said.

Sonnen dished on what EPO is and does

Sonnen was asked about EPO, namely what it does. EPO — short for Erythropoietin — is more commonly known as “blood doping.” It raises red blood cell levels and Sonnen raved about it as a performance enhancer.

EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot in the fourth quarter just like you shot in the first quarter. It’s the king of performance enhancers.

Asked if it’s the pinnacle PED, Sonnen was emphatic.

“EPO is king,” he said. “To everything.”

Sonnen also tried to dispel the notion that PEDs don’t really help or inhibit athletic performance.

“If the world understood what LeBron did, like other basketball players will hear what LeBron does and go “Yeah, but that doesn’t matter.” It’s like a baseball player, ‘You’re hitting the stick, it doesn’t matter.’ It’s like, no, no, if you knew what these performance enhancers did, then you would know why it does matter. We have the same drug guy — I know exactly what he’s doing,” Sonnen said.