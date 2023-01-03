UFC President Dana White Filmed Slapping His Wife on New Year’s Eve

UFC president Dana White slapped his wife during a New Year’s Eve celebration while the two were on vacation in Mexico. And it was all caught on video.

As news broke of the slap, White issued an apology via TMZ, which also posted the video. He and wife Anne have been married for 26 years.

“My wife and I were out Saturday night on New Year’s Eve. Unfortunately that is what happened.

‘I am one of the guys who says there is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am on TMZ talking about it.

“This is one of those situations that is horrible,” said Dana White, as he continued with his apology. “I am embarrassed. We have three kids and since the video popped up, we have shown the kids and we are more focused on our family right now.

“People are going to have their opinions on this and people’s opinions would be right,” he said. “Especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman, ever.'”

Dana White, Wife Were in Cabo San Lucas for New Year’s Eve

The incident happened at El Squid Roe, a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. Witnesses told TMZ that the White and his wife were with a group of people who were gathered in the VIP area above the dance floor. White leaned over to say something to his wife, then Anne slapped him. He slapped her back. TMZ reported that both appeared “heavily intoxicated.” Friends pulled the couple apart, with many people in the nightclub seeing the incident.

Anne White also spoke with TMZ. She called her husband’s behavior out of character for him.

“Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years,” she told TMZ. “To say this is out of character for him is an understatement — nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year’s Eve and things got out of control, on both sides.

“We’ve talked this through as a family and apologized to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids.”