UFC Standout Conor McGregor Oddly Sings ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ on Twitter Spaces

Conor McGregor is many things. Eccentric millionaire, dangerous driver, whiskey connoisseur and mixed-martial arts phenom, but maybe not a generational songbird. Hopping into a Twitter space, a likely intoxicated McGregor begins voicing the tune of Coolio’s 1995 hit, Gangsta’s Paradise.

Actively rehabbing from a gruesome leg injury that has sidelined the feisty Irishman from competition since last July, McGregor’s no stranger to a good time. But the significance of the song choice goes deeper than just a popular hit on the 33-year-old’s Spotify playlist. Coolio performed in Dublin last month before consuming a pint of Guinness at Black Forge – a pub owned by McGregor since 2019.

McGregor purchased the establishment to grow recognition for his own Whiskey brand, but also because of the proximity to his hometown.

Maybe McGregor’s latest social stunt intended to pay homage to the American rapper. Or maybe the fighter is kicking off his birthday celebration early. Either way, the Crumlin, Ireland native certainly provided quality laughter with the rendition.

Conor McGregor Won’t Fight for Social Clout

The Notorious MMA took to Twitter on Monday night, firing back at social-influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Paul claims a fight “needs to happen” between the two on DraftKing’s The MMA Hour podcast hosted Ariel Helwani. McGregor – a much better fighter – doesn’t care, clapping back with a tweet of his own shortly thereafter.

You are a flop, kid. A nobody. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 11, 2022

The feud is another silly story Paul has started just looking for social media traction and attention. In April, the social influencer and former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson reportedly engaged in talks to hold a match. A thirty-year age gap didn’t serve as a detractor and the prize fight boasted a $50 million prize. However, the discussions withered away with neither party agreeing to terms.

Going from challenging Mike Tyson for $50 million to requesting a fight from the world’s most notorious mixed-martial artist is quite the leap.