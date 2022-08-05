LOOK: UFC Star Conor McGregor Teases Retirement in Series of Tweets

There will come a day when Conor McGregor will have fought in the octagon for the final time.

Could that day have already occurred? Was the lasting image of Conor McGregor in the UFC him lying down in the corner after fracturing his leg against Dustin Poirier last summer? It may very well be, as Dana White’s biggest draw alluded to on Twitter Thursday.

“Mma, I’ll never forget you! Easy work,” McGregor tweeted.

McGregor’s fights have been few and far between since reaching levels of popularity unmatched in the sport’s history. Conor McGregor, 34, has fought just four times in the UFC since 2016, with one win under his belt over that time. To find the last time he was announced as the victor post-fight, you have to go back to the pre-pandemic world we once lived in – a TKO finish of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 on Jan. 18, 2020.

Since then, it’s been back-to-back TKO losses to Poirier for McGregor. Still recovering from the injury, McGregor has slipped to 12th in the UFC Lightweight rankings. The man who became the first fighter to hold two titles in two different UFC divisions concurrently has now surpassed four years since holding a title of any kind.

There is always a chance, however, that McGregor is simply trolling everyone on social media. In fact, it would hardly surprise anyone. Should he return down the line, a third fight against Nate Diaz has always felt like it would make the most sense. The two fought each other in a four-month span in 2016, with each picking up a victory.

Does Conor McGregor Need the UFC?

Despite his inactivity over the past six years, Conor McGregor is hardly struggling from a monetary standpoint. In April 2021, McGregor and his team sold their majority share of Proper Twelve whiskey to Jose Cuervo. The deal was reported to be worth upwards of $600 million.

Conor McGregor raked in a cool $22 million from UFC in 2021 and another $158 million in endorsements. As a result of his earnings, Forbes ranked him as the world’s highest-paid athlete. Conor McGregor is now set to take his talents to the big screen, as he will feature in the remake of “Road House” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.

“Conor McGregor is very excited to expand his storied career to Hollywood and join with Jake Gyllenhaal in this reimagining of ‘Road House,’ a beloved classic,” McGregor’s spokesperson Karen J. Kessler said in a statement, via ESPN. “While fighting remains his top focus, this is the beginning of another successful venture in the McGregor empire. He is eager to get started filming.”