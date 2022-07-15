UFC Vet Tim Kennedy Rips Brittney Griner Amid Russian Trial for ‘Protesting’ National Anthem

Brittney Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February 17 as her trial for “large-scale transportation of drugs” is still ongoing. She – and many others – have made pleas to President Joe Biden to bring her and other American detainees in the country “home.”

Army serviceman and former mixed martial arts fighter Tim Kennedy has made multiple Instagram posts about Griner for his 1.2 million followers. He finds it “ironic” that she is asking for help now when she “protested her own government” during the 2020 WNBA season.

In 2020, Griner and her Phoenix Mercury teammates chose not to go out on the court for the National Anthem when it was played pregame. The protest was for Breonna Taylor – a 26-year-old woman who was killed in her home by Louisville Police on March 13 of that year – and other victims of police brutality.

“I’m not going to be out there for the national anthem. If the league continues to want to play it, that’s fine,” Griner said at the time. “It will be all season long, I’ll not be out there. I feel like more are going to probably do the same thing, but I can only speak for myself.”

She elaborated: “I don’t mean that in any disrespect to our country. My dad was in Vietnam and a law officer for 30 years. I wanted to be a cop before basketball. I do have pride for my country.”

Tim Kennedy Says ‘Even [Brittney Griner] is Worth Fighting For’

Kennedy started fighting in 1996 and posted a nearly spotless amateur record of 30-1. After losing his first professional fight in 2001, he won 12 of his next 13 matchups. His career came to a close in 2016 with an 18-6 career mark.

Throughout his adult life, Kennedy has been in the Army. He originally enlisted in 2004 at the age of 24. After completing Ranger School in 2007, he was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group. He was on active duty until 2009, when he transitioned to the Texas Army National Guard. In 2017, he re-enlisted into the Army’s Special Forces.

Tim Kennedy certainly has the credentials to back up his opinions.

At the end of his Instagram post, he said that even though he believes Griner is in the wrong, “every American is worth fighting for even those that hate their own country.”

Since the post on July 6, he made two others regarding Griner’s situation. One poking fun at her being “140 days, drug free” and another commenting on LeBron James’ opinion on the matter.

After pleading guilty to charges last week, Griner and her lawyers provided a medical cannabis prescription today as evidence.